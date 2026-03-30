Product Marketing Manager
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
As a Product Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for strategizing and executing the marketing initiatives for assigned games. In this role, you will lead and coordinate a team of marketing specialists to develop impactful campaigns that drive both revenue and player engagement. As the marketing expert, you will align marketing and sales efforts to meet our business objectives, ensuring successful product performance. You will also represent the marketing team in fostering a strong, collaborative relationship with key stakeholders within our development studios, maintaining alignment to support shared goals and maximise our games' success.
About the role
In this role, you will be instrumental in shaping and executing marketing strategies that drive our business success. You'll develop comprehensive plans that cover messaging, objectives, and budgets to meet our goals. By leading a team of marketing specialists throughout the product life cycle, you'll ensure smooth coordination and execution of all campaigns. Additionally, you'll oversee the marketing budget, providing regular spending forecasts to optimise resource allocation. Representing our product, you'll present campaign reports and lead partner presentations, working together with the team to create a lasting impact in the market. Moreover, you will be part of the product team, participating in setting the long-term strategies for our games.
Required Qualifications
Minimum of 5 years' experience in video game marketing
Proven experience in campaign planning and execution, particularly within a campaign or project management role in the video game industry.
Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to inspire and align team members effectively.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Familiarity with management games is a strong advantage.
The skills we're searching for
You're someone who thrives on driving marketing campaigns and expanding our player base to achieve our goals. With strong stakeholder management skills, you understand how to motivate teams to deliver exceptional work, and you have a keen insight into what drives players to purchase games. You're adaptable and hands-on, unafraid to dive into the details when needed. You maintain a calm, flexible approach under pressure and can tailor your plans and ambitions to fit each project's unique needs. Most importantly, you have a passion for translating a game's potential into engaging and impactful marketing messages.
Practical information
Scope: Full-time
Reports to: Head of Business - Management Games
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
If this description resonates with you, we strongly encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis. Even if you don't meet all the requirements, we welcome you to demonstrate how your passion, attitude, and commitment to Paradox Interactive can make a difference.
At Paradox Interactive, we value diversity and inclusion. We encourage everyone, regardless of background, to apply if they believe they'd make a valuable addition to our team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556667-4759)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Paradox Interactive AB Jobbnummer
9828678