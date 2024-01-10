Product Manager Web
Natural Cycles is an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues working in our offices in Stockholm, Geneva, New York and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health with research and passion - by empowering every woman with the knowledge they need to be in charge of their health.
We're looking for a Product Manager to join our Web team. You will be part of the team focusing on maximizing conversion in our web funnel as well as optimizing for retention.
You will plan, lead, motivate and organize a team of engineers and designers while delivering fast iterations and A/B testing innovative ideas to grow Natural Cycles' user base. You will work closely with the wider growth team as well as other stakeholders across the company.
What you will be doing
Articulate the product vision and set the product roadmap together with your team of engineers and UX designers
• Monitor, analyze and communicate conversion rates and other important KPIs. Generate reports and insights in order to grow Natural Cycles' user base
• Advocate for a data driven approach and work hands on with data insights and analytics to understand what drives conversion and retention and prioritize A/B tests for future improvements and learnings
• Collaborate with the wider Growth team to ensure alignment and to take advantage of any potential learnings and synergies between web and app funnels.
• Work in partnership with the performance marketing team to understand strategies and key areas of investment, and how they may impact traffic composition and conversion rates
• Work closely with stakeholders across the whole organization to make sure that you and the team provides for the company's short- and long-term goals
• Follow up on goals for the team and promote empowerment of the team by ensuring that each team member is fully aligned with team goals
What skills and experience we think you have
Strong commercial acumen and understanding of business drivers
You excel at analyzing data and measuring the impact on KPIs, which makes you data-driven in your decision-making
Understanding of customer journeys
Knowledgeable of best practices when it comes to growth for subscription businesses
Excellent planning and organizational skills with an ability to manage competing demands
Creative and pragmatic approach to problem solving with the ability to focus on details while maintaining the "big picture" view
Great communication skills with stakeholders, as well as working closely with a team of engineers and designers
Not required but it would be a bonus if you also have
Experience working with websites or e-commerce
Experience working with growth hacking and/or subscription-model
Management consulting experience
A passion for women's health
Experience of managing and leading a team
How to apply
Apply by uploading your CV and answering the questions in the application form. Please note that we do not accept any applications through email due to GDPR and only applications submitted through the career site (and in English) will be considered.
We know that diverse teams are strong teams, so we welcome those from different backgrounds and experiences and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Ersättning
