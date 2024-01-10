Product Manager Web

NaturalCycles Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-01-10


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos NaturalCycles Nordic AB i Stockholm

Natural Cycles is an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues working in our offices in Stockholm, Geneva, New York and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health with research and passion - by empowering every woman with the knowledge they need to be in charge of their health.

We're looking for a Product Manager to join our Web team. You will be part of the team focusing on maximizing conversion in our web funnel as well as optimizing for retention.

You will plan, lead, motivate and organize a team of engineers and designers while delivering fast iterations and A/B testing innovative ideas to grow Natural Cycles' user base. You will work closely with the wider growth team as well as other stakeholders across the company.

What you will be doing


Articulate the product vision and set the product roadmap together with your team of engineers and UX designers

• Monitor, analyze and communicate conversion rates and other important KPIs. Generate reports and insights in order to grow Natural Cycles' user base

• Advocate for a data driven approach and work hands on with data insights and analytics to understand what drives conversion and retention and prioritize A/B tests for future improvements and learnings

• Collaborate with the wider Growth team to ensure alignment and to take advantage of any potential learnings and synergies between web and app funnels.

• Work in partnership with the performance marketing team to understand strategies and key areas of investment, and how they may impact traffic composition and conversion rates

• Work closely with stakeholders across the whole organization to make sure that you and the team provides for the company's short- and long-term goals

• Follow up on goals for the team and promote empowerment of the team by ensuring that each team member is fully aligned with team goals

What skills and experience we think you have

Strong commercial acumen and understanding of business drivers

You excel at analyzing data and measuring the impact on KPIs, which makes you data-driven in your decision-making

Understanding of customer journeys

Knowledgeable of best practices when it comes to growth for subscription businesses

Excellent planning and organizational skills with an ability to manage competing demands

Creative and pragmatic approach to problem solving with the ability to focus on details while maintaining the "big picture" view

Great communication skills with stakeholders, as well as working closely with a team of engineers and designers

Not required but it would be a bonus if you also have

Experience working with websites or e-commerce

Experience working with growth hacking and/or subscription-model

Management consulting experience

A passion for women's health

Experience of managing and leading a team

How to apply

Apply by uploading your CV and answering the questions in the application form. Please note that we do not accept any applications through email due to GDPR and only applications submitted through the career site (and in English) will be considered.

We know that diverse teams are strong teams, so we welcome those from different backgrounds and experiences and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Naturalcycles Nordic AB (org.nr 556952-7657), http://www.naturalcycles.com

Arbetsplats
Natural Cycles

Jobbnummer
8381681

Prenumerera på jobb från NaturalCycles Nordic AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos NaturalCycles Nordic AB: