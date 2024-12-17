Product Manager Tablets to Samsung
2024-12-17
We are now looking for a Product Manager responsible for Tablets, to join Samsung Nordics MX team in Stockholm!
Role Responsibilities/tasks:
As Product Manager, you'll drive the Nordic product strategy for tablets, focusing on achieving sales and market share growth while ensuring a healthy product P&L.
You'll take full ownership of the tablet product category, managing all aspects including product lifecycle, pricing, channel strategy, investment planning, and maintaining a strong product P&L.
This role has a great impact on the Nordic Tablet business, setting targets, investment levels as well as Product Strategy. This role will have close collaboration with senior management in the form of Nordic Sales managers and Business Directors, with influence on key business decisions.
Main competence required:
Analyzing and Interpreting. Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Leading & Deciding. Takes control and exercises leadership. Initiates action, gives direction
Organizing and Executing. Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Enterprising and Performing. Focuses on results and achieving personal work objectives. Works best when work is related closely to results and the impact of personal efforts is obvious. Shows an understanding of business, commerce and finance. Seeks opportunities for self-development and career advancement.
Most relevant previous qualifications and/or work experience:
Experience in IT/Telecom business strategy and/or sales is essential.
A Bachelor's degree in Technology or Business is preferred.
Background in analytics is an advantage.
As is knowledge of B2C sales within the IT/Telecom sector.
Fluency in English is required
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
