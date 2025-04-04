Product Manager (Growth)
2025-04-04
Natural Cycles is a leading women's health company that developed the world's first birth control app, used by millions globally. We are a fast growing startup, and we promote an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues based in Stockholm, Geneva, New York, and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health through research and passion, empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to take charge of her health.
We are hiring two Product Managers to focus on user acquisition and conversion optimization within our Product Growth team. These roles will be instrumental in expanding our reach by refining the sign-up experience, improving web and app funnels, and maximizing referrals:
Growth Product Manager - App: Responsible for our app's sign-up flow and in-app referral program. You'll play a key role in shaping the first steps of the user journey and turning referrals into a powerful growth engine. Your focus will be on optimizing conversion of new users-ensuring users complete the sign-up process smoothly-and driving engagement in our referral program to maximize user acquisition.
Growth Product Manager - Web: Responsible for optimizing the web funnel, improving acquisition from key channels such as partnerships and influencer marketing. You'll work on enhancing web sign-up flows and optimizing landing pages to improve traffic-to-subscription conversion and drive growth.
We are looking for someone who is data-driven, proactive, and eager to experiment, iterate, and drive meaningful impact.
By joining our team, you'll collaborate with top-tier engineers, designers, and analysts in a fast-paced, high-growth environment. You'll lead strategic initiatives and rapid A/B testing, seeing the immediate impact of your work on key business metrics.
Please note that we are hiring for these roles in Sweden.
What you will be doing:
Own and optimize the web or app flow to drive conversion of new users
Define and execute a roadmap of A/B tests and experiments to improve key metrics.
Use data-driven insights to prioritize initiatives and measure impact on conversion and referrals.
Collaborate closely with engineers, designers, and other stakeholders to ensure alignment and seamless execution.
Advocate for a growth mindset and a test-and-learn approach across the company.
Work cross-functionally with marketing and other teams to maximize synergies between web and app funnels.
Empower your team by fostering a clear vision, setting goals, and ensuring execution excellence.
What skills and experience we think you have:
Strong analytical skills: You excel at analyzing data, measuring KPIs, and making informed decisions.
User empathy & psychology: You deeply understand user needs, motivations, and behaviors, using insights to craft compelling narratives that drive conversion.
Growth mindset & experimentation: You're always seeking new ways to drive user acquisition, testing hypotheses through A/B experiments and conversion rate optimization.
Commercial acumen: You have a solid understanding of subscription-based business models and key growth drivers.
Excellent organizational and strategic thinking skills: You can balance short-term impact with long-term vision, effectively prioritizing initiatives.
Great communication skills: You thrive in cross-functional teams and can clearly articulate insights, priorities, and strategies.
Hands-on experience with analytics tools: You're comfortable working with Amplitude, Mixpanel, Google Analytics, or similar platforms.
Not required, but it would be a plus if you also have:
A passion for women's health and experience in the femtech or health tech space.
Experience leading a team or mentoring colleagues.
Familiarity with growth hacking techniques and referral mechanics.
Previous experience working with subscription-model apps.
Benefits of joining Natural Cycles:
Be part of a mission-driven company that is revolutionizing women's health.
Work on impactful projects with a team of top product managers, engineers, testers and designers.
See the immediate impact of your work through rapid experimentation and iteration.
Thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative, and data-driven environment.
Enjoy a hybrid-remote work model with flexibility and great benefits.
Location
We are remote-friendly, but we find great value in being able to connect with our teams in person. Most of the product growth team you will work with is located in Stockholm. Not living in Sweden? No problem! We offer relocation support to help you move.
Sounds interesting?
Are you excited about driving growth and optimizing user acquisition? Join us and help shape the future of Natural Cycles! We look forward to hearing from you!
How to apply
To apply, just answer the questions on the application form and upload your CV (optional). Keep in mind that we can't accept applications through email because of GDPR, and only applications submitted via the career site (and in English) will be considered.
At Natural Cycles we value diversity and inclusion because we know that teams with people from different backgrounds and experiences are stronger. We welcome candidates from all walks of life and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
