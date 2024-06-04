Product Manager Growth
Did you know that fishing is the world's most popular hobby? We do! And here at Fishbrain, we have created the world's largest social network dedicated to people who love fishing as well as a suite of tools to help users catch more and bigger fishes. We have over 15 million users all over the world who have logged over 15 million catches in our app.
We are currently looking for an experienced Product Manager Growth. Some of us fish, some of us love the outdoors, all of us are united in building the best fishing experience. Would you like to be a part of taking the world's no. 1 fishing app to the next level?
As an experienced Product Manager in our growth domain you will play a critical role in driving the continued success of Fishbrain. You will lead our product growth activities with the mission to grow our user base and revenues as well as offering a great onboarding experience into the largest fishing app in the world. Join us on this epic fishing adventure!
Overall responsibilities
Together with the Growth domain leader and stakeholders, define the company growth strategy including user acquisition and revenue optimization
Lead the cross functional product development team towards its mission and goals
Maintain a strong understanding of the user needs, industry trends and competitor landscape
Define, discover and drive delivery of growth opportunities in line with the company's objectives and growth strategy
Define and detail product requirements and measurable objectives
On continuous basis prioritize and reprioritize backlog
Continuously analyze business impact and monitor the growth metrics such as Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), conversion and retention rates, and define mitigating actions for continuous improvements
Be an active contributor and leader to develop product best practices and ways of working in the organization
Profile
Excellent stakeholder management skills and collaborative mindset with experience working with multiple stakeholders in sales, marketing, design, engineering, support and business intelligence
A passion for the product and user experience
Proactive and taking ownership of area and results on senior level
Excellent analytical as well as communication skills
As a leader appreciated for creating a fun and high performing environment, keeping high standards while leading diverse teams to it's best performance by clear expectations and empowerment
Experience
4+ years of experience as Product Manager or Product Owner
Demonstrated experience of growth and monetization of subscription based businesses, with a focus on mobile apps and/or digital consumer services.
Demonstrated experience of experimental, iterative and data driven ways of working and decision making
Demonstrated experience of product development best practices and an user centric approach
Experience of leading cross functional teams with multiple stakeholders in a fast paced environment
Additional merit for knowledge of SEO and growth marketing
The Harbor (Fishbrain's HQ)
Our office is based in Stockholm (Södermalm) and we have a hybrid-remote work arrangement. We prioritize in-person collaboration, which means we operate from our offices at least two days per week.
Our Bait
We're a product-focused startup, and every individual is important. That means you get to contribute to the direction of the company and the impact we have on millions of anglers. We at Fishbrain work with the latest tech and challenge ourselves every day. We have a work culture that encourages innovation, passion and teamwork. And most importantly, we want you to enjoy coming to work every single day.
In addition, Fishbrain also offers:
30 days annual vacation
Each year you'll get 30 days vacation to use however, whenever
Wellness bonus
5000 sek annual allowance to put towards anything in the realm of health and fitness
Technology of your choice
Windows or Mac, you decide
Fishing rods in the offices
Grab one and go fishing during lunch. We have fishing guides and experts working among us that can help you catch your dream fis
Dog friendly
Feel free to bring your furry friend to the office
Commitment to sustainability
We believe in catch & release and the sustainable harvest of fish species, because when it comes to the outdoors, tomorrow matters too. Our global data set is one of the largest in the world, and we freely share it with scientific research partners in both North America and Europe to better understand our fisheries
Social activities
Quizzes, virtual escape rooms, parties, regular fikas, fishing tournaments and much more!
Breakfast
Every Wednesday we start the day with a breakfast together
Candy, sodas, fruits & snacks
Coffee & tea
Gaming corner
Ping pong
