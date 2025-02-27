Product Manager for Construction Hoist to Alimak
2025-02-27
Are you passionate about innovation? Alimak is looking for an ambitious Product Manager to lead the development of our construction hoist portfolio. In this key role, you'll collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions that meet customer needs. If you're ready to make an impact in a fast-paced environment and be part of a company that values creativity and excellence, we want to hear from you!
Job Summary
As a Product Manager you will play a central role in driving the development and growth of Alimak's construction hoist product portfolio. You will manage the entire product lifecycle from conception to delivery, ensuring that our products meet market demands, safety standards, and Alimak's strategic goals. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams (engineering, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and customer support) to deliver innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective solutions.
Your responsibilities:
• Define and execute the product strategy for construction hoists, aligning with Alimak's business goals and market demands.
• Lead the development, launch, and continuous improvement of construction hoists, focusing on customer needs and quality standards.
• Collaborate with internal teams to ensure successful product development and market alignment.
• Maintain relationships with customers to gather feedback and drive satisfaction.
• Be responsible for the construction hoists manufactured at Alimak.
Requirements and Experience
We are looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in Engineering and/or Business Administration, and at least 3 years of experience leading teams within an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) in roles such as sales, business development, engineering, or product management. You should have a strong understanding of product lifecycle management and market research. The ideal candidate is customer-focused, with a problem-solving mindset and strong communication skills to engage and influence stakeholders. You thrive in a fast-paced environment, take initiative, and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
About the company
Alimak Group is a global provider of vertical access and height safety solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Operating in 120+ countries, it develops, manufactures, sells, and services solutions that enhance safety, productivity, and cost efficiency.
Its brands-Alimak, Scanclimber, Tractel, CoxGomyl, Manntech, and Avanti-are known for safety, quality, and durability. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, hoists, platforms, and building maintenance units, along with protective equipment, lifting solutions, and a global after-sales business.
Founded in Sweden, Skellefteå in 1948, Alimak Group is headquartered in Stockholm, with 26 production sites in 15 countries and around 3,000 employees.
Contact information
Application deadline: March 18, 2025, selection may be ongoing
Location: Skellefteå or Stockholm
Employment type: Full-time, permanent
In this recruitment, Alimak is collaborating with Wikan Personal AB. You will be directly employed by Alimak. Please apply at www.skelleftea.wikan.se.
For more information about the position, contact recruitment consultant Irma Öhlund at 0910-77 09 83 or Tomas Vidmark at 0910-77 09 82
