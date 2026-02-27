Product Manager
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
We are seeking a commercially minded and data-driven Product Manager to join our global Messaging team. This is a critical role that sits at the very core of our business, focusing on optimizing our global routing engine, enhancing cost efficiency, and embedding AI-driven intelligence into our messaging infrastructure.
As Sinch's traffic continues to grow at a massive scale, your work will be pivotal in ensuring we remain the most intelligent, cost-effective, and high-performing A2P messaging platform in the industry. You will be responsible for the product strategy that directly impacts our Gross Profit (GP) and delivery quality.
You will collaborate closely with Engineering, Data Science, Operations, and our Commercial teams to drive measurable improvements in routing decisions, vendor termination quality, and automation. This role reports to the SMS Product Director and based in Stockholm in a hybrid setup.
What you'll do:
Own and drive the product roadmap for messaging routing intelligence, cost optimization, and AI-driven automation.
Leverage data and AI/ML models to identify and act on efficiency gains across message routing, supplier termination, and number intelligence.
Partner with Engineering and Operations to automate manual routing processes, improving reliability, reducing operational overhead, and minimizing revenue leakage.
Analyze network performance, cost trends, and Gross Profit (GP) data to generate actionable insights that enhance margin performance and message quality.
Define requirements for tools and dashboards to provide a single source of truth for routing and termination performance across global markets.
Work cross-functionally to define, monitor, and own KPIs for routing quality, cost, and Gross Profit optimization.
Drive the continuous improvement of our messaging capabilities through experimentation, automation, and data-driven feedback loops.
Collaborate with our Commercial and Procurement teams to inform vendor strategy and optimize routing cost models.
Communicate clearly and effectively with stakeholders across time zones, translating complex technical and data insights into tangible business outcomes.
REQUIREMENTS
An experienced Product Manager, Technical Product Owner, or Business Analyst with strong analytical and operational skills.
Experience in telecoms, A2P/P2P messaging, or large-scale infrastructure optimization is highly desirable.
Data-driven, with a solid grasp of SQL, data analysis, and BI tools (e.g., Qlik, Tableau). Hands-on comfort with data is essential.
Familiar with routing logic, number intelligence (e.g., MNP (Mobile Number Portability), HLR (Home Location Register), A2P messaging principles, or carrier integrations.
Highly collaborative-you can influence and build strong relationships with Engineering, Operations, and Commercial teams.
Structured and outcome-oriented, with a proven ability to simplify complexity and prioritize for maximum business impact.
A self-starter who thrives in a global, fast-paced environment and is passionate about using data to drive business results.
Bachelor's Degree required; a background in a technical or business discipline is preferred.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not supporting relocation at this time.
Applicants must:
Hold Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship.
Have a valid Swedish work permit.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
