Product Manager
Ericsson AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Linköping Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Linköping
2025-09-03
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Linköping
, Kumla
, Örebro
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you at the start of your leadership career or an experienced Software Development Leader looking for a new challenge? Join our dynamic RAN Services Product Engineering Group as a Product Development Leader. Lead a team of skilled technical leaders and shape the future of our products.
What you will do:
* Ensure the overall success of our software product in terms of functionality, performance, and market competitiveness.
* Support product development roadmaps and prioritize features.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful releases and quality targets.
This will include:
* Software Quality: You will drive a strong quality-focused culture within the development organization, establishing and enforcing coding standards, code reviews, and testing methodologies.
* Product and Domain responsibility: You will contribute to the design and development of the software architecture, ensuring scalability, maintainability and future proofing. You will provide technical guidance to the team on best practices and architectural decisions to ensure the long-term success of our products.
* Feature Development: You and your teams will lead the planning, execution, and delivery of software features, working closely with product managers and other stakeholders. Your expertise in software development methodologies and Agile practices will be instrumental in driving continuous improvement and timely delivery of high-quality features.
* Technical and Domain Support: You will collaborate other feature teams to support and address complex technical issues and provide timely resolutions. You will recommend product decisions and provide input to feature checkpoints and release decisions.
* Future and emerging technology: Lead the integration of 6G and AI technologies in all phases of software development.
The skills you bring:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
* Strong background in software development and a deep understanding of modern software engineering practices.
* Proven experience as a Software Development Manager or a similar leadership role in an R&D environment.
* Experience with domain architecture and designing scalable software solutions.
* A strong interest in leadership with people management skills, and the ability to inspire and motivate a team.
* Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to make sound decisions under pressure.
* Curious to explore the use of AI and Cloud Native technologies in SW development
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "771521-43622604". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Shannen Foley 4600000 Jobbnummer
9488991