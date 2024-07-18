Product Manager
Klarna Bank AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klarna Bank AB i Stockholm
About Us
At Klarna, our Product Management team is dedicated to driving the success of our products and ensuring they deliver maximum value to our customers. As part of this dynamic team, you will play a pivotal role in setting an inspiring vision, strategy, and metrics for your product, ensuring alignment and buy-in throughout the organization. We focus on understanding markets, competition, and user requirements in depth, maintaining a constant and dedicated focus on our customers.
What You Will Do
Set and communicate an inspiring vision and strategy for your product.
Develop and manage product metrics to ensure the product meets its goals.
Understand market trends, competition, and user requirements deeply.
Focus on customer needs and feedback to drive product improvements and innovations.
Own the budget and PnL for your product, ensuring financial goals are met.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment and successful product delivery.
Lead product development from ideation through to market launch and beyond.
Use data-driven insights to inform product decisions and prioritize features.
Who You Are
Proven experience in product management, preferably in a fast-paced technology environment.
Strong understanding of market trends, competition, and user needs.
Demonstrated ability to set and achieve inspiring product visions and strategies.
Experience in managing budgets and PnL for products.
Excellent communication and leadership skills.
Ability to drive buy-in and alignment across various stakeholders.
Strong analytical skills and a data-driven approach to decision making.
Passionate about delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Awesome to Have
Experience with Agile methodologies and product development processes.
Background in e-commerce or fintech industries.
Knowledge of product management tools and software.
Previous experience in a high-growth company.
Understanding of technical aspects of product development.
Closing
Please include a CV in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klarna Bank AB
(org.nr 556737-0431)
Sveavägen 46 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Klarna AB Jobbnummer
8806052