Product manager
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-11-23
Are you interested in working as a Product manager in a highly change driven environment, set the vision and take lead in our transformation journey for our Contact centres?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Set, own and maintain the vision for our contact centres
• Articulate and present your concepts towards your surroundings
• Work in an oversight and guide us towards our target state
• Help us deliver our Portfolio epics
• Navigate through dependencies and manage our stakeholder's expectations
• Coordinate assignments and dependencies with other teams and partners
• Mitigate and Navigate around risks
What is needed in this role:
• Self-driven, curious and open minded
• Analytical, structured and with high communicational skills
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
• Experience from managing and collaborating with third party service providers
• You have knowledge related to Contact centre area role
• You understand agile way of working
• A high level of coordination skills and to be pro-active in the dialogue.
• Be motivated by working in an ever-changing environment due to that this transformation journey will be ever on-going.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage. As the Product owner you will play a key role in both our continues service delivery and our transformation journey. With your visionary approach you will help us collaborate with not only our team but also our partner Infosys. You will be the owner of setting and communicating the vision for our contact centres that will serve as the foundation for our roadmap. Apart from cooperating close to our stakeholders you will also play a significant role in steering us towards our north star." Emil Alarik, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.12.2023.
Location: Stockholm
