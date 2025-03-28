Product Manager - PLM
2025-03-28
We are looking for Product Manager - PLM within embeddedsystems for client in Husqvarna.
Work tasks:
Functional skills to:
• Understanding of Strategic themes and initiatives
• Understanding of PLM (preferably Teamcenter PLM)
• Experience as a Product Manager within SAFe
• Understanding the customer needs/stakeholder needs
• Ensure the customer centricity and alignment with business needs, wants and desires
• Leads the development of Cluster/Product backlog Roadmap
• Owns content and priority of Cluster/Product backlog
• Understand the Portfolio strategic approach and that the Product backlog reflects those targets, and how to contribute to that vision and strategy
Soft skills to:
• Seeing the bigger picture
• Great communication and network skills
• A leader, thrives in an transforming environment
• Strong communication skills and ability to inspire individuals and teams
• Demonstrate important soft skills (values, collaborative mindset, communication skills, agility)
• Lead and drive agile/SAFe mindset and transformation within the Cluster
• Identify risks and provide mitigation ideas and plans
• Liaise in a multicultural global working environment
• Stand tall and defend your well-argued visions
• Endorse the end-to-end and holistic solution and solution delivery Ersättning
