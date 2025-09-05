Product Manager - Customer
2025-09-05
Juni who? At Juni, we're busy building the future of banking. We want to help businesses do more with less and get access to the financial tools they need to operate, grow, and win globally. How & why we do it We give our people the same thing we're building for our customers: freedom. Freedom to be 100% yourself. Freedom to explore your potential and what's more - make the most of it. We truly believe we're making the world a better place for online businesses, and we want you to be a part of that mission.
Your role at a glance
You'll work closely with designers, engineers, specialist stakeholders, and the Product director to develop Banking capabilities and customer onbaording experiences, which form a core part of our platform and value proposition. You will act as the voice of our customers and be a stable bridge between engineering and the business. You will also help the team function as an empowered product team by setting the right product culture and vision, and help the team deliver high quality impactful features.
Your responsibilities
Product Strategy and Vision: Defining the strategic direction of Customer products, aligning them with the company's overall business strategy. This involves creating product roadmaps that outline planned features and enhancements based on customer feedback, competitors, market demands and business priorities.
Customer Onboarding & activation: Collaborate with UX designers to build smooth registration flows, KYB/KYC checks, and pre-assessments to reduce friction and shorten time-to-activation.
Customer Lifecycle & unified profiles: Develop and maintain unified customer profiles which acts as a single source of truth for customer data, enabling personalized experiences and efficient support.
Internal Tooling for Billing, Pricing and credit operations: Standardize the way we present & charge SaaS plans. Build tools for Credit Operations and for delivering secure and intuitive authentication and authorization.
Cross-functional collaboration: Working closely with various departments such as engineering, design, commercial, and finance to ensure effective product development and launch. This includes facilitating communication and alignment among different teams.
Product Development Oversight: Managing the product backlog, prioritizing features, and working closely with development teams to ensure timely and high-quality delivery of banking products. Within 1 month you will: Understand how Juni's product teams work
Be integrated with your team
Ship your first financial features
Within 3 months you will have: Stronghold of your teams' growth metrics
Deep understanding of your team's roadmap
Shipped many features and fix critical bugs
Within 6 months you will: Oversee delivery against your metrics and roadmap (with some bumps along the way)
Set 12-month rolling vision for customer domain
Actively participate in customer research to understand the voice of customer
Tooling
Qualifications
What we need to see
Familiarity with fintech and financial services (preferably from Sweden)
Good understanding of building a product that provides top onboarding experience
3+ years of product manager experience
Fluent in Swedish, both written and spoken
What we'd love to see
Familiarity with financial and spend management products (preferably from Sweden)
5+ years of overall experience
Engineering or computer science degree
Your people Our team is as ambitious as our amazing customers. We aim high and we move with speed to make our vision a reality. We care deeply about building a better future for our customers and each other. Here, you can work with people at the top of their game and who didn't get there by playing games. You can help us create a whole new category in financial services.
Your benefits
We're freedom-first. Transparent. Caring. Empowering. So our benefits are too.
We work hybrid. We'll see you in one of our offices in Stockholm or Gothenburg at least two days per week.
Swap 2D for 3D. Meet all Junis IRL at the company onsite each year.
Diversity is at our core. We're part Swedish. Part Canadian. Part French. Part Indian. Part Italian. Part British. Part Portuguese. You get the idea.
Great players can stay great players. Progress your career whether you choose to manage people or not.
Stock options. We can't promise you'll make a fortune. But we'll give it our very best shot.
Vacation. 30 days
Private Health insurance. You know. Just in case
Beautiful offices in central Gothenburg and Stockholm, front row sea view! Ersättning
