Product Lifecycle Engineer
2025-03-12
As Product Lifecycle Engineer (PLE) you will be a part of our engineering team, responsible for maintaining our product range by supporting with administration, documentation, verification and other engineering activities. You will help to ensure that product information is up-to-date and according to IKEA documentation guidelines and standards.
Main responsibly and tasks:
Responsible for making moderate changes to products including technical requirements, CAD drawings and labels.
Securing that technical product documentation is up to date and according to IKEA documentation guidelines and standards.
Support our engineering team, in running range operations
Finding and acting on gaps in product documentation.
Taking responsibility for the legal compliance marking of the products.
Working closely with engineers in several teams including purchasing organization and several product areas in parallel.
To succeed in your role, you need to be able to take and give responsibility, lead yourself and work together with stakeholders from different functions and departments throughout our organization.
Are you up for the challenge? Then this just might be for you!
Who are we looking for?
Ideally, you have a Degree in Engineering. We also want to see that you are:
Passionate about keeping things in order
Committed and self-driven with a strong will to influence and make a difference.
Working in a structured way and take the lead in planning and executing your own work.
Strong in your communication skills and build good, trustful relations.
Structured in your ways of working and you have strong analytical skills
Self-motivated with a goal- and delivery-oriented mindset with a passion for details.
Highly committed to your assignment with confidence to drive yourself.
If you have experience in 3D drawings and SolidWorks it is a plus
IKEA of Sweden is a truly global environment, with colleagues from all over the world and you therefore need to be fluent in English both verbal and written.
The position is full-time and placed in Älmhult. We believe that your presence with the team and working majority of the time in the workplace is important
