Product Lifcycle Manager
2025-02-20
Job Title: Product Lifecycle Manager
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (hybrid)
Job description:
The Product Lifecycle Manager is responsible for overseeing the complete lifecycle of our medical devices and pharmaceutical products. This role ensures the efficient introduction, management, and retirement of products in alignment with regulatory standards and market needs, securing a continuous and reliable supply of products. The Product Lifecycle Manager acts as a pivotal point in driving product success from inception to market presence, focusing on strategic planning and operational excellence.
Key responsibilities:
New Product Introduction: Coordinate the launch of new products and product upgrades from a supply chain perspective. Develop and execute launch plans in collaboration with cross-functional teams, ensuring timely product availability.
Lifecycle Management: Manage the full lifecycle of products, from development through to discontinuation. Establish supply plans for new products in agreement with market and Global Supply Chain requirements. Implement strategies for efficient phase-in/phase-out of products to optimize supply chain efficiency.
Project Management: Lead and manage projects related to the product lifecycle, ensuring timely delivery and successful outcomes.
Change Management: Develop and implement change control processes for efficient product changes. Maintain accurate documentation and product data. Monitor regulatory status of product assortments for production planning. Ensure compliance with GMP and regulatory requirements.
Process Optimization: Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement strategies to enhance operational efficiency.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Serve as the interface for the Supply Chain function during project participation, assessing the impact of activities on supply chain operations. Communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders to keep them informed about changes impacting operations.
Portfolio Review: Contribute to strategic portfolio reviews to assess the performance and relevance of existing products. Identify opportunities to simplify the product portfolio with a view on manufacturing efficiency.
Skills & Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in supply chain, or equivalent experience/qualification
Minimum of 5 years' experience in managing supply chain plans
Experience in a regulated environment would be an advantage
Fluent in English and Swedish
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10-minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing continuously.
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
The next step is an interview with the hiring manager
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
