En dag på Cramo
På Cramo arbetar vi tillsammans och stöttar varandra. Alla är lika viktiga. Vi har en arbetsmiljö som uppmanar till samarbete, där vi stöttar och delar kunskap med varandra på alla nivåer av företaget. Det är vad som skapar vår sanna laganda!
Cramo erbjuder dig en utvecklande arbetsplats med en positiv företagskultur fina anställningsvillkor och bra personalförmåner.
As Product Information Manager, you are at the heart of our digital and operational success within the Fleet organization, with responsibility for product data across the Boels Group. You take the lead in building product data excellence and inspire a team of 5 PIM Administrators and PIM Specialists to raise the bar every day. You create direction, momentum and clarity, empowering your team to perform at their best while fostering strong collaboration and accountability.
This is not a role where you simply maintain processes, you shape and elevate them. You see opportunities where others see complexity and translate business ambitions into smart, scalable data solutions. By strengthening governance, setting clear standards and driving continuous improvement, you make a visible impact on operational efficiency, accelerate e-commerce growth and enhance the overall customer experience across the Fleet domain.
Your responsibilities include:
Inspiring, developing and strengthening the PIM team, ensuring clear priorities, ownership and high performance
Taking full accountability for Fleet product data at Boels Group level, including item structures and governance frameworks, KPI definition, SLA alignment and quality standards
Driving transformation by optimizing processes, standardizing workflows and embedding clarity in roles and responsibilities across Fleet and group stakeholders
Enabling digital growth and operational excellence by improving product data, supporting new product introductions and acquisitions, and overseeing material creation in SAP
You work closely with Fleet Procurement, Digital (e-commerce), IT and local Fleet teams across the Boels Group, acting as the vital link between data, systems and business strategy. Your ability to connect stakeholders, create alignment and turn complexity into structure is what makes you successful in this role.
What we offer you
At Cramo part of Boels we strive to always stay at the forefront of societal development. We contribute not only to the success of our customers, but also to society as a whole. The key to our success is our fantastic employees, who share a positive "anything is possible" attitude.
For us, it is important to foster a more inclusive workplace where all employees are given the opportunity to reach their full potential. Cramo part of Boels offers strong development opportunities as well as competitive employment terms and employee benefits. In addition, we truly care about our employees' health and well-being and provide a working environment where everyone should feel comfortable, valued and appreciated.
Collective agreement: Basindustrin - Unionen, Sveriges Ingenjörer, Ledarna.
This is who you are
Confident, structured leader with a Bachelor's degree and 2-3 years of PIM-related experience, able to translate strategy into clear direction and measurable results
Experienced Manager/Team Lead with 2+ years leading projects and people effectively
Proactive, solution-oriented, and highly organized, able to set priorities, manage complexity, and continuously improve processes
Strong technical knowledge including PIM systems (InRiver a plus), SAP, and advanced Excel/MS Office skills
Fluent in Swedish with excellent English communication, motivated to make a real impact and elevate product data excellence Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
