Product Group Supply Chain Planner
2024-09-11
Alfa Laval in Lund is looking for Product Group Supply Chain Planner.
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
This role drives and runs the global supply planning process as part of our overall GPHE S&OP process. The job includes responsibility for keeping all participants in the supply planning process on track and moving toward resolution of supply gaps for the defined cycle. Another key responsibility is to implement and support our factories to optimize the inventory. Key purpose of supply planning is to support the S&OP process to be able to answer the question: "how can Operations meet the demand and what will the consequences of the plan be".
As our Product Group Supply Chain Planner your responsibilities include:
Drive the Strategic/tactical Supply Planning process, including capacity and inventory planning
Perform impact assessments and improvements
Support the local planners
Coordinate alignment between factories, including data consolidation and ways of working
Perform analysis and give insight/recommendations in case of gaps, risks and opportunities
Coordinate and consolidate local plans based on both global and local requirements
Run the Global supply review meetings
Build supply chain planning awareness within GPHE
Design responsibility for the Plan track in our ERP implementation
What you can expect
By joining us, you become part of a forward-thinking company dedicated to excellence and innovation in the GPHE Operations that has the global responsibility for manufacturing and supplying Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers.
Innovation and continuous improvement are core to our philosophy. You can expect a working culture that is supportive, forward-looking, innovative and offers incredible career scope: succeed here and you can go anywhere.
About you
The nature of the role leads to the need for a set of skills that are technical, as well as analytical and communicative. These skills may have been achieved through education (University Degree within business administration, supply chain management (SCM) or related technical discipline), experience and/or certification programs. You should be familiar with planning and ERP systems, MS office and BI solutions. Experience from implementing planning processes/systems or similar is seen as a benefit.
