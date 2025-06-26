Product Engineer Network Security
Soros Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Soros Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Location: Södertälje or Gothenburg
Duration: 2-year full-time consultant assignment via Soros Consulting
Soros Consulting is seeking an experienced Product Engineer - Network Security for a 2-year assignment with one of our global clients in the pharmaceutical sector. This role is key to the development and automation of secure network infrastructure aligned with both business and IT strategies.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct regular security assessments, including penetration tests and vulnerability scans.
Design and implement secure network architectures including firewalls, IDS/IPS, and encryption technologies.
Follow enterprise governance, ITSM, and CMDB processes to meet delivery and compliance standards.
Monitor security alerts via SIEM tools and lead timely and effective incident response.
Implement identity and access management (IAM) and network access control (NAC) solutions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams across IT and OT environments.
Stay informed about emerging security threats and industry best practices.
Support audits and ensure compliance with relevant security regulations.
Mandatory Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Minimum 12 years of hands-on experience in network security.
Documented experience with Palo Alto firewalls: configuration, management, and troubleshooting.
Strong background in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) implementations.
Experience with SIEM tools, IDS/IPS, and incident response frameworks.
Excellent analytical, communication, and problem-solving skills.
Preferred Certifications (one or more):
Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Engineer (PCNSE)
Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Administrator (PCNSA)
Cisco Certified Network Professional/Expert - Security
Zscaler Digital Transformation Administrator or Zero Trust Certified Associate
CISSP, CompTIA Security+, or similar
Interested in contributing to world-class IT security?
Apply now through Soros Consulting and be part of a forward-thinking and impact-driven project.
Contact us for more information Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Soros Consulting AB
(org.nr 559130-2780) Jobbnummer
9404626