Product Engineer, Mechanical Pulping Services
Valmet AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Sundsvall Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Sundsvall
2024-11-22
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Valmet AB i Sundsvall
, Borlänge
, Hedemora
, Norrtälje
, Hagfors
eller i hela Sverige
Are you the Product Engineer we are looking for? A driven, motivated and flexible person with an interest in supporting and solving customer problems in the area of Mechanical pulping and Fiberboard.
With a global team of engineers and experts, Valmet's Pulp and Energy Solutions offer a full range of products and services for the Pulp and Energy segments. We are now looking for a Product Engineer to act as a product specialist, guiding customers and solving the problems and find their root causes. In sales projects and during project execution you are responsible of Mechanical pulping & fiberboard technology and develop technical solutions for customers as well as Valmet R&D projects.
You will work in close collaboration with colleagues in direct and matrix organization to secure the long-term growth, profitability, and customer satisfaction. Your work location is Sundsvall, other major Valmet locations in Sweden can be negotiated. The position requires internal/external support globally and occasional travelling.
Your main responsibilities include
Process studies e.g. capacity increase, performance optimization and audits at the customer mill
Concept development in sales projects
Sales support
Process responsibility in project teams executing customer contracts
Process operation follow up in customer service agreements
Process input and analyses for applications in VII (Valmet Industrial Internet)
Support to customers with trouble shooting and improvements through VPC (Valmet Performance Center)
R&D projects
Ownership of technical product data for selected products
To be successful in this position
As a person you are innovative and skilled in technical calculations. You like to learn new things and present technical solutions to an audience. You have a strategic holistic perspective of the offering towards our customers. You are a team player but also able to find your own paths, both at work and when out travelling. Additionally, we require:
Minimum Master's degree in related field, e.g. Chemical or Mechanical Engineering
Understanding of the pulp & paper business
Relevant experience from process in mechanical pulp mills; operations, maintenance and site related services as well as technical knowledge of pulp mill technologies or similar process solutions is highly appreciated
Systematic way of working, including good planning skills, commercial awareness, and customer-oriented mindset
Experience in working in an international, multicultural matrix environment is an advantage
Good communication and interpersonal skills in English and Swedish along with presentation and analytical skills
Willingness and ability to travel occasionally on an international basis and work flexibly across time zones
Why Valmet
We offer you a stimulating work in a nice team, and a truly international environment offering good possibilities for personal development. With us you can continue to develop your expertise throughout your career.
On top of meaningful work, we support your wellbeing with benefits such as wellness contributions, gym facilities on site, and one free health hour per week. We offer flexible working hours and the ability to balance your professional and personal life. Come and join a team where colleagues are not just coworkers but friends, creating a supportive and friendly work environment!
Additional information
Did we catch your interest? For more information, please contact Jesse Mattila, Director Pulp Solutions, jesse.mattila@valmet.com
+358 503851891.
We will start processing the applications as they come in, so apply soon! Please let us have your application with your CV attached via the link provided by Monday, December 2nd 2024.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
Join the team! www.valmet.com/careers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valmet AB
(org.nr 556017-3386), https://www.valmet.com/campaign/join-valmet-moving-forward/
Gustaf Gidlöfs Väg 4 (visa karta
)
863 33 SUNDSBRUK Jobbnummer
9026269