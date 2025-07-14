Product Director
2025-07-14
About Us
With over 85 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
What You Will Do
Define and communicate a clear product vision aligned with business objectives and customer needs.
Hire, coach, and develop a team of Product Managers and Leads. Create a culture of high performance, accountability, and continuous improvement.
Partner closely with Engineering, Design, Marketing, Sales, and Operations to build and launch products that deliver real value.
Drive discovery processes including market research, user feedback, and data insights to ensure customer problems are deeply understood.
Prioritize initiatives and manage the product roadmap to balance strategic investments, customer demands, and technical constraints.
Oversee product development from ideation to delivery, ensuring timely launches, clear documentation, and successful adoption.
Act as a trusted liaison with executive leadership, ensuring transparency, measurable outcomes, and strategic alignment.
Leverage KPIs, experimentation, and analytics to measure success and iterate quickly.
Who You Are
8-10+ years of product management experience, with 3-5 years in a leadership role overseeing multiple product teams or domains.
Strong product intuition with a history of successfully launching impactful, customer-facing products.
Deep experience in agile product development, user-centered design, and product lifecycle management.
Outstanding leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills.
Ability to translate business strategy into actionable product plans.
Strong analytical thinking and comfort with metrics, KPIs, and experimentation frameworks.
Closing
To ensure fairness and maintain global market competitiveness, each role in a specific location has a set base salary. During the recruitment process, we will assess your skills and experience to determine which role is the best fit for you.
Additionally, you may qualify for our Contribution-Based Reward (CBR) program, which recognizes and rewards significant contributions to our success.
