Product Development Manager
Westra Materials AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Norrköping Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Norrköping
2026-03-27
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Westra Materials AB i Norrköping
Position Overview
We are seeking an experienced R&D professional to lead research and development projects focused on n-type polymer materials for electronic applications. This role combines hands-on laboratory work with project management responsibilities, requiring someone who can balance technical experimentation with strategic coordination across internal teams and external stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities:
Project Management
Lead and manage R&D projects from conception through completion
Assign tasks to laboratory technicians and provide ongoing supervision and follow-up
Track project timelines and deliverables to ensure milestones are met
Balance competing priorities in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
External Collaboration
Manage joint development projects with external partners and stakeholders
Represent the company in customer meetings as needed
Coordinate production of customer orders to meet specifications and deadlines
Technical Work
Fabricate and characterize n-type polymers for electronic applications
Develop and optimize ink formulations for electronic applications
Conduct rigorous testing and analysis of materials to ensure quality and performance standards
Intellectual Property
Assist in drafting patent applications and throughout the patent process
Document research findings and technical developments appropriately
Qualifications
Required Experience:
2+ years of experience in product development or R&D project management
2+ years of experience with conductive polymer fabrication and characterization
Formulation experience
Laboratory testing and materials analysis experience
Patent process experience preferred
Skills:
Strong project management and organizational abilities
Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities
Effective communication skills for cross-functional and external collaboration
Technical writing capabilities for patents and documentation
Required Education & Training:
Master's degree in Chemistry, Materials Science, Engineering, or related field
Project management training - certification or formal coursework required
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26
E-post: info@westramaterials.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Westra Materials AB
(org.nr 559266-9153) Jobbnummer
9823318