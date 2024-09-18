Product Designer(Onboarding Expert)
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Product Designer(Onboarding Expert) Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourProduct Designer(Onboarding Expert)
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
VIPAS AB is currently looking for an experienced Product Designer to join a dynamic team in Stockholm for an exciting project with one of our clients. This role will focus on designing and optimizing the onboarding experience within the client's mobile app.
Key Responsibilities:
Take the lead in designing the end-to-end onboarding process in the client's app.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to create seamless user experiences, including account creation, device integration, and multi-step onboarding flows.
Work closely with stakeholders to translate ideas into high-quality designs that support business objectives.
Conduct user research, gather insights, and iterate designs based on feedback to improve the onboarding process.
Showcase expertise through a portfolio that demonstrates experience with complex app design and successful project releases.
Requirements:
6+ years of experience as a Product Designer in B2C app development.
Proven track record of designing onboarding flows in complex contexts (account creation, device integration, etc.).
Strong portfolio showing end-to-end experience from idea to release.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
Ability to work on-site at the client's premises 5 days a week.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at swathi.hr@vipas.se
&contact me at +46764341371/+46 739803973
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
