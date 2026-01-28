Product Designer - Design System
2026-01-28
Nordnet is a leading pan-Nordic digital platform for savings and investments. Ever since our start in 1996, our purpose has been to democratize savings and investments. Through passion, simplicity, and transparency, we challenge traditional ways in the financial industry, and give private savers access to the same information, tools and services as professionals. Our ambition is to inspire, encourage and enable people to take their savings to the next level, no matter who they are.
Join us at Nordnet Product Design team Are you a visionary product designer with a passion for crafting exceptional design systems? Do you thrive on creating seamless and delightful user experiences that inspire and leave a lasting impression? If you're ready to make your mark in the world of design and innovation, we want you on our team. About Us At Nordnet, we are committed to building the best platform for savings and investments. We're on a mission to deliver groundbreaking products that not only meet but exceed user expectations. As a product designer at Nordnet, you'll have the opportunity to shape the future of our industry. What you'll do
Contribute to the growth and maintenance of the Nordnet Design System across App and Web.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design solutions aligned with our design language and vision.
Design and document reusable components and usability guidelines by ensuring consistent, high-quality design through best practices across Product and CMS environments.
Conduct research and usability testing to inform design decisions.
Stay current with design trends and emerging technologies.
Create prototypes to gather feedback and iterate on designs.
Communicate and advocate for Design System updates across the organization.
You have
Proven experience designing, maintaining, and evolving a Design System at scale, either as a Design System Designer or Product Designer.
A strong foundation in UI design, interaction design, visual systems, and component-based design. Deep experience with design tokens, variables, and Design System documentation and development of the same.
Proficiency in Figma including variables, tokens, and library management. Familiarity with tools such as Maze and Miro. (Knowledge around AI tools and plugins to automate repetitive library tasks is a plus)
A good understanding of front-end development and enjoy close collaboration with engineers (React or front-end familiarity is a plus).
A solid grasp of accessibility standards (WCAG).
The ability to think systemically while staying pragmatic and detail-oriented.
Excellent communication skills and enjoyment of cross-functional collaboration.
A keen eye for detail and a passion for high-quality, pixel-perfect design.
A bachelor's degree in Design, HCI, or a related field is a plus
Why you might love this role
High impact: your work will influence both the Product and CMS environments.
Strong collaboration across multiple teams within the organization.
Opportunity to shape how design system scale in the organization.
Room to innovate and establish new processes-not just follow existing ones.
About Nordnetters
We value experimentation and continuous improvement. With an impartial approach, we welcome new ideas to boost our progress. Sharing knowledge and learning from our setbacks is part of the game. We have the courage to ask questions and admit that we do not have the answer, all the time. We believe that straightforward and transparent communication build trust and inclusion.
Culture is built and cared for, each day by everyone. We're proud of ours. Having a flat organization where anyone can talk to anyone creates a warm and friendly atmosphere worth protecting. We believe in a culture where every effort counts and where everyone is being recognized. A culture embracing our core values - passion, simplicity and transparency on all levels, no matter who you are or what you do.
What we offer
We offer you the opportunity to work in a great team within a friendly Nordic environment with a strong focus on innovation, product development and technology. We are proud of the friendly and humble environment and commit to our goals as a team.
We are 900 employees in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki and Copenhagen.
You can also visit us on: www.nordnet.se, www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk
and www.nordnet.fi.
Application
If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner, Alva Hellberg at alva.hellberg@nordnet.se
Apply today- we will start interviewing immediately. Please note that we do only accept applications through our recruitment system, hence no email applications will be considered.
We want to inform you that Nordnet conducts mandatory credit and background checks, as well as drug testing as a part of our recruitment process.
