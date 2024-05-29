Product Design Engineer
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Älmhult
Job Description
Are you inspired by working with products and projects having a great impact on our business, people & planet?
Do you have experience from furniture production, furniture systems, platforms, wood and wood-based materials or similar?
Well then the assignment as PDE in RA Store & Organise furniture might be something for you!
As PDE in our RA Store & Organise furniture, you will lead the engineering agenda together with our great engineering specialists and the development team members. You will work with a big number of stakeholders, including several other entities supporting or developing the products (ex. MDCs, PDCs, IComp, Platform team, suppliers) as well as with cross Range Area-collaborations.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, you have a strong passion for engineering, product development and working with people. You need to be able to plan for the development together with team-members and -partners, evaluating the projects risks, planning for mitigation actions, taking technical decisions based on data in a fast changing environment. You spread curiosity, enthusiasm and ideas with the ability to transform in reality.
We need a senior engineer with experience and understanding of
development of furniture and furniture systems in materials like solid wood, wood based panels, metal and glass
furniture production, its different techniques, cost and critical to quality parameters
requirements understanding with focus on stability and humidity
developing circular products and material impacts on CO2 emissions
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application. Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following three questions - in English no later than 9th June 2024. Be sure to keep your answers short and concise:
How do you create trust in your teams, with colleagues and partners?
What do you think you would bring to this role and makes you an ideal candidate?
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates.
This is a permanent onsite position located at Älmhult, Sweden. Så ansöker du
