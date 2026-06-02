Senior Product Manager - Services Solutions
Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-06-02
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At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good – protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of – for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Do you want to be part of our growth journey and shape the Advanced Agreement portfolio? We are looking for a person with strong business acumen and drive to forcefully deploy and deliver customer value.
We are looking for a Senior Product Manager for Advanced Agreements who operates comfortably at both portfolio-strategy level and in the day‐to‐day execution required to deliver results. This role requires strong strategic thinking, analytical rigour, and the ability to translate vision into decisive actions.
The successful candidate will shape and develop a value‐driven portfolio strategy for Advanced Agreements while simultaneously ensuring we consistently deploy what already exists at scale. You are curious and eager to continuously develop, innovate and improve the way we work.
Growing Advanced Agreements requires leadership in business transformation and change management, with cross-functional leadership skills and a strong ability to engage confidently and credibly with customers, markets and key stakeholders within Tetra Pak.
In this role, you will report to the Director Product Management Services Solutions. This role can be based at any Tetra Pak Market Company in Europe.
What you will do
Convert Advanced Agreement strategy into tangible results: Ensure portfolio strategy directly translates into growth, in line with overall business objectives
Continuously evolve Advanced Agreements portfolio: Identify growth opportunities, gaps, and portfolio simplifications based on market trends, customer needs, and profitability analysis
Turn portfolio complexity into clarity: Secure efficient communication and support to markets. Work hands‐on with teams to remove obstacles and secure ease of doing business
Maximize value from what we already have: Deploy existing portfolio and capabilities effectively, at scale.
Drive efficiency to reduce time, effort and reliance on a few experts: By working smarter, leaner and leveraging data, benchmarks and AI
Influence with impact: Build trust-based relationships with key stakeholders in Tetra Pak and demonstrate exceptional communication skills in conveying value to customers
We believe you have
We believe you have the following experiences and abilities:
A bachelor's degree or higher in Industrial Engineering and Management or equivalent
Financial understanding and what impacts customers' business results
Strong business acumen and value-selling capabilities
Ability to lead and influence without formal authority across functions
Self-motivated, action-oriented and decisive; eager to reach results
Comfortably working with complexity and ambiguity, turning unclear situations into clear action plans
Strategic, with strong analytical capabilities using insights from market data, financials, and performance metrics to guide decisions
Strong stakeholder management skills
Excellent command of English, both written and verbal
We believe you can inspire and explain concepts to ensure understanding, buy-in and create commitment from audiences on various levels in different cultures and functions. You are open-minded, able to listen to your stakeholders, while being able to effectively paint a common vision. You are confident and credible in person, building trust.
You are curious, with an innovative mindset, always wanting to explore new business opportunities and develop new ways of working to contribute to our success. Being an informal leader comes naturally to you.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2026.06.15.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Rita Nécsei at rita.necsei@tetrapak.com
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9942799