Postdoctoral researcher in interaction design
Högskolan i Halmstad / Datajobb / Halmstad Visa alla datajobb i Halmstad
2026-06-02
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Högskolan i Halmstad i Halmstad
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future. Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programmes. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University's School of Information Technology (ITE) is a renowned multi-disciplinary institution with around 155 employees from 20 different countries. ITE is internationally recognised for its applied research and collaborative initiatives, focusing on smart technology and its practical applications.
Within ITE, our students and researchers engage in diverse areas of study, including electronics, AI, information-driven healthcare, autonomous vehicles, social robotics, and digital design. We offer a comprehensive range of educational programmes, ranging from undergraduate to doctoral levels, as well as professional development opportunities.
Research is conducted within the University's research programmes, especially Information Driven Care (IDC), Re-Imagining Future Smart Living – beyond the Living Lab (REBEL), Learning in a Digitalised Society (LeaDS) and the Future Industry Research Programme (FIRP).
ITE is home to Leap for Life, an innovation centre for information-driven care, as well as the Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH), a collaborative space for electronic development.
More information about the School of Information Technology: hh.se/ite-en
More information about working at Halmstad University: https://hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions.html
Description
We seek a passionate researcher to the Department for Intelligent systems and Digital design to conduct research in Human-centered AI agents for product development in the automotive industry.
The postdoc will carry out research, both independently and in collaboration with others, in how human-centered AI agents can be designed for product development teams, and how they can participate in complex workflows that require domain expertise, coordination and scrutiny.
The recruited person is expected to be involved in research to a 100% activity degree for two years with AB Volvo.
Principal duties
The duties will be:
Conduct research in human-centered design of AI services, with special focus on human-centered AI agents
To contribute to academic publications and conference papers
To contribute to successful collaboration with our partners, including fulfillment of project goals and deliverables
Qualifications
The applicant must hold a doctoral degree in Informatics, Interaction design or sufficiently close related fields. The applicant should share the value that diversity and equality among researchers and teachers brings higher quality to research and education.
Appointment to a post-doctoral position requires that the applicant has a PhD, or an international degree deemed equivalent to a PhD, within the subject of the position. The certificate, proving the qualification requirement is met, must be received before the employment decision is made. Primarily should those who have graduated no more than three years before the last application date, be considered. Under special circumstances, leave due to illness, parental leave, or similar circumstances, the doctoral degree can have been completed earlier.
For appointment as a postdoctoral researcher, the following assessment criteria will be applied:
Experience with research related to design of AI-based services
Scientific publications in the areas relevant for AI-based service design
Dynamism, curiosity, independence, creativity, and good teamwork
Willingness to address opportunities and challenges within human-centred design of AI systems
Suitability for work in the automotive domain (assessed in collaboration with Volvo)
Salary
Salary is to be settled by negotiation. The application should include a statement of the salary level required by the candidate.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page).
How to design your application
For further information, please contact Stefan Byttner (stefan.byttner@hh.se
).
General Information
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organization. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
Read more about Halmstad University at http://hh.se/english/discover/discoverhalmstaduniversity.9285.html Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Högskolan I Halmstad
(org.nr 202100-3203), http://www.hh.se/omhogskolan/jobbahososs.2064.html
Kristian IV:s väg 3 (visa karta
)
301 18 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
Halmstad University, School of Information Technology Jobbnummer
9942800