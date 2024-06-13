Product Design Engineer
2024-06-13
Company Description
Can you really reach out to the whole world, creating a better everyday life for the many people?
In Älmhult, Sweden you can! Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. Here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. We are here to offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. That is our promise, and we do this every day with great passion and energy.
At Range Area Bathroom & Water we are now looking for a Product Design Engineer.
In range area Bathroom & Water we are a group of people passionate about the only room in the home where you get to be alone, we are serious about water and we share an inspiring vision: "to make life better for the many people". Our goal is to provide the affordable dream bathroom delivering a complete and relevant and functional range to our customers and we are looking for someone who shares our positive attitude and values.
We are looking for a driven Product Design Engineer (PDE) who will lead the technical development in the product development process with the goal of creating innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the needs of customers.
Are you a great technical project leader with a passion for creating customer value? Are you someone who brings enthusiasm and who empowers the people around you? Are you driven by developing new innovative products within the Bathroom and water which meet our customers' future needs?
Then this PDE role might be for you.
Job Description
The PDE is involved in defining, executing, delivering, and maintaining the product development project and securing the right competence and resources from a technical perspective. Delivery, leadership, communication and working with people is a large focus of this role.
Main responsibilities:
• Lead and manage technical product development projects from conception to launch, ensuring project goals are met on time and within budget. Identify risks, issues, and obstacles, and proactively address them to keep project timelines on track.
• Leading a project team of engineers and technical staff, providing guidance, support, and feedback to maintain high quality and productivity. Overseeing resource allocation to ensure successful project execution.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including range, commercial, and supply to ensure alignment and successful delivery of the products.
Qualifications
You are a curious person, with an easy going, straight forward approach, and you are driven by creating the right pre-requisites for innovation, problem solving and have a sound business mind. But most importantly - always with the customer in focus. To be successful in this role, you need to be an excellent communicator, able to make decisions in an ever-changing environment and with a strong passion for people - to lead and motivate.
We see that you have:
• Experience in product development for Bathroom and Kitchen areas, with a deep comprehensive understanding of various product components and their interrelations critical for effective system design. Knowledge of the functional requirements and systemic considerations unique to these Product Areas (PAs) is essential.
• Track record in working across materials. Candidates should showcase hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge of materials. Especially plastic, metal, ceramics and wood. Understanding their unique properties and the production processes involved.
• Ability to lead project teams and actively engage with stakeholders at every level, both technical and non-technical. You can create togetherness by working with and through others and working hands-on when the situation calls for it.
Additional information
Please send us your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest by June 16th, 2024. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you would be a good fit for this role.
