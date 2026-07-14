Product Cybersecurity Officer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-14
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in a Product Cybersecurity team that supports vehicle programs with certification, compliance, and governance. Working closely with engineering teams, suppliers, and business stakeholders, you will help keep cybersecurity deliverables on track across multiple programs and markets, with particular focus on certification-related activities.
This role is a strong fit if you enjoy connecting technical automotive knowledge with structured program coordination. You will work where E/E architecture, regulatory demands, and business priorities meet, which makes this an exciting opportunity to influence cybersecurity readiness in a complex vehicle environment.
Job DescriptionYou will lead and coordinate product cybersecurity deliverables within assigned vehicle programs.
You will support and maintain the Product Security Cybersecurity Management System and related governance framework.
You will align cybersecurity activities with regulatory deliverables, market requirements, and business milestones.
You will define and communicate cybersecurity requirements to suppliers and support compliance assessments.
You will prepare and coordinate internal readiness for audits, self-certifications, type approvals, verification, and validation activities.
You will monitor regulatory changes and help update internal policies, templates, and processes.
You will track and report risks, dependencies, open items, and decisions to program and management stakeholders.
You will drive follow-up actions across engineering teams, suppliers, and business stakeholders to secure timely delivery of cybersecurity milestones.
You will support planning and coordination across the broader Product Cybersecurity program based on shifting priorities and business needs.
RequirementsExperience from the automotive industry, with understanding of onboard E/E architecture and ECU components.
Strong program management experience, with the ability to coordinate timelines, milestones, deliverables, resources, and stakeholders.
Experience working with regulatory audits, certifications, compliance programs, or similar governance frameworks.
Ability to manage and coordinate work within Product Cybersecurity and CSMS, including market-specific automotive cybersecurity regulations such as Korean CSMS, Euro 7 anti-tampering, UN R155, and ISO 21434.
Ability to turn complex cybersecurity topics into clear status updates and decision material for stakeholders and management.
Ability to work independently, prioritize effectively, and handle multiple parallel activities in a changing program environment.
English is required.
Nice to haveExperience within cybersecurity connectivity areas offboard or cloud.
Swedish language skills.
Korean or Chinese language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8066571-2100616". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10002874