Product Cost Controller
2023-12-14
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
To secure Scania's profitability today and in the future, the department for Product Cost Controlling (XKP) plays a vital role. Looking for an exciting opportunity to work in a dynamic environment that provides complex challenges, opportunities, and a chance to be a part of a sustainable transport system?
We are currently seeking a Product Cost Controller to join our team!
The role
At Product Cost Controlling (XKP), a part of Business Control (XK), we are looking for an individual who can lead and drive the development of new products by combining product costs with other product characteristics. As a Product Cost Controller, you will have the opportunity to create a wide network within our company and actively participate in cross-functional project teams.
Your responsibilities will include:
Handling product calculations at different stages of the projects, such as setting goals, reporting status, and tracking results
Analyzing the product cost effects of future product introductions
Initiating cost-optimizing measures, conducting workshops and benchmark exercises
Reporting and presenting results to management and other stakeholders
Participating in and leading method and process development projects aimed at improving our understanding of product costs
Your profile
We are looking for a positive and analytical individual with social skills who can navigate between financial and technical subjects with ease. You have a holistic view of the business but are not afraid to dive into the details. You are self-driven, an excellent communicator, and a team player. You naturally focus on continuous improvement and strive for successful results.
We also believe that you:
Have a degree in business or a related field with a strong interest in technical issues
Are fluent in English, and Swedish is a strong plus
Have approximately 1-5 years of relevant work experience
Have previous knowledge of BI tools, and an interest in analyzing large amounts of data is a plus
What we offer
As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and challenging environment, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and develop your skills and career. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace fosters innovation, creativity, and better decision-making. We value and encourage different perspectives and backgrounds, and we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive. We understand that achieving a work-life balance is essential, and we strive to provide our employees with the flexibility and resources they need to succeed both in and outside of work.
Further information
If you have any further questions regarding the position, please contact
Bünger Sebastian Head of Product cost controlling sebastian.bunger@scania.com
Application
Your application shall include a personal letter and CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates.
Interviews for this upcoming position starting after the Christmas holidays.
We also need your full name, address, e-mail, and cell phone number to register your application. We will not consider incomplete mail applications.
We look forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
