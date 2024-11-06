Product Compliance Engineer - Industry Applications
2024-11-06
The industry is going through big changes - the transformation to the smart and connected factory. In close interaction with customers worldwide, we create innovative, sustainable and business critical solutions for the assembly industry of the future.
In this context, we are now looking for a Product Compliance Engineer to ensure the compliance of our products.
Your role
You are part of the Product Compliance Team within R&D and work closely with various stakeholders in our global organization.
Our industry solutions include software, automation, electronics, and mechanics, and are used by the advanced assembly industry worldwide.
Some of your responsibilities:
Review new and changed international legislations, directives and standards, as well as major customer requirements
Create policies and transform requirements into clear product actions for different product families
Advise and assist product development projects in certification issues
Facilitate risk assessments and support the internal risk management process
Define product labelling and documentation requirements from a regulatory perspective
Assist in product safety testing
You report to Product Compliance Manager, Aleksandra Duric.
City: Nacka, Stockholm. We have a hybrid work situation. Some travel is included in the role.
You will need
Academic education in engineering, mechanical or electrical
Knowledge and experience in working with directives, standards and certifications
Hands on knowledge in the application of industrial product compliance standards (IEC62841, IEC61010 and similar)
Strong communication skills and ability to convey information clearly and concisely to diverse audiences
Fluent in English
We offer you
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We value personal development and wellbeing, and we are proud of how we help and support each other. We offer opportunities to see your ideas realized and make an impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you have access to global job opportunities.
You are welcome to contact recruiting manager Aleksandra Duric, aleksandra.duric@atlascopco.com
, for more information. We are looking forward to your application via our job site!
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
