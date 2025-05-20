Product Analyst - Mobility
2025-05-20
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELLYou? You have 3+ years of experience as a product analyst in e-commerce, digital product or marketplace companies. You have experience working with modern data stacks, behavioural analysis and experimentation. You thrive in a fast-changing environment and are good at connecting with colleagues both online and offline. Having a passion for cars, boats, and motorcycles is a plus.Role? You will empower the Product teams to make data-driven decisions and drive product development through insights, instrumentation and experimentation.Tech stack? Essential skills: Tableau, Amplitude, SQL, Snowflake, Google Slides, A/B testing. Bonus skills/experience: dbt, Python, Kafka, Data Mesh principles, Machine Learning and Large Language Model.Location? Work hybrid, spending a few days a week at our modern offices in Stockholm, Oslo, or Aarhus to promote team collaboration. Prefer an office environment? You're welcome to join us daily.Company? We empower people to make smart choices for themselves and future generations through our leading and loved marketplace brands across the Nordics: Blocket, Bytbil and Wheelaway in Sweden. FINN and Nettbil in Norway. DBA and Bilbasen in Denmark. Tori and Autovex in Finland. Combined, our marketplaces receive 100M monthly visits, generating billions of behavioural data points. Currently, we're in a historic change, consolidating to a common marketplace platform across the Nordics.The team? You will join the Mobility Insight & Analytics team. We are a team of six product and business analysts and one data scientist, who are based across the Nordics. We support product teams and business stakeholders within the Mobility vertical i.e., Cars, Boats and Motorcycles. We collaborate closely with data platform teams e.g. Data Engineers, Data Modelling Teams, and the horizontal Insight & Analytics team.Why us? In this role, you will have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. We hold strong, unique positions across all our segments in the Nordics. Specifically, the Mobility vertical is driving transformation in electrification and the online buying experience, creating a dynamic environment full of opportunities. At our core, we unite across countries, brands, and teams, embracing a culture where we dare to speak up, challenge the status quo, and try new things. We take pride in delivering on our promises and turning bold ideas into real impact.Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!WHO ARE YOU?You build strong relationships with colleagues and stakeholders. You communicate data and insights in an engaging and visual way and switch between details and overviews to navigate complex business landscapes. You turn vast data into actionable insights, elevating our understanding of marketplace user behaviour.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
- Analyze and understand user journeys using product analytics tools
- Advise on hypotheses and insight needs for product development
- Facilitate analytics needs for organizational transformation and product migration
- Identify and advise on data needs, like missing events or data points
- Help set up (with tech) and analyze experiments
- Advise on prioritizing outputs to help reach product goals
- Monitor product performance and vertical user metrics
- Work in cross-functional teams (e.g., developers, product managers, and UX) to develop the product
- Advise stakeholders on setting product KPIs, tracking them, and using them
WHAT WE OFFERAt Vend, we offer a range of benefits designed to support your well-being, professional growth and work-life balance. Note that specific benefits may vary by office location.
- Learning & Development: Access to Vend Learning Lab, external courses, conferences, Hackdays, and leadership development programs
- Health & Wellbeing: Comprehensive health insurance, mental health support, and access to gym facilities, physiotherapy, and sports interest groups. Discounts on fitness memberships
- Parental & Sick Leave: Enhanced parental leave benefits, full salary during illness for up to one year, and additional leave days
- Pension & Insurance: Defined contribution pension plans and extensive insurance coverage, including accident, critical illness, and travel insurance
- Food & Social Activities: Subsidized healthy meals, barista coffee, and various social events like after-work, gatherings, holiday parties, and family activities
- Employee Share Saving Plan: Opportunity to buy shares with additional complimentary shares after two years
- Holiday Homes: Access to holiday homes for rent at popular destinations
- Home Office Support: Office equipment for home office setup, including a monthly compensation for extra expenses
GOT YOUR ATTENTION?Apply as soon as possible to this role where you can share knowledge, learn, grow, and make a difference. We value diversity and welcome applicants from all backgrounds. Inclusion for us means creating a fair workspace where each of us is respected, celebrated for who we are, and given equal opportunities to thrive.
QUESTIONS?Contact Amanda Björner, Product Analyst Manager, at amanda.bjorner@vend.com
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
