Producer - Sharkmob AB
Producer
Sharkmob AB / Malmö
2020-08-24

We are currently working on an unannounced project. This means we can't say or show much about what we are working on right now. With a core of seasoned industry veterans, we now need to add a Producer to the studio and the project.

You will be required to hit the ground running with leading the team and planning the development of the game. Your past experiences and drive are crucial for this position.

We want a highly organized individual with outstanding communication skills that works well under pressure in a team environment, has experience of managing all phases of game development and a demonstrated aptitude for project management.

To be considered, we would like to see:

* Shipped at least one AAA-Game on PC and Console
* At least 3 years' experience from game development as producer or associate producer
* Experience from online games
* Efficiency in troubleshooting production difficulties or problems
* Familiarity with project management tools

As a person you:

* Love games and gaming culture
* Have excellent communication skills (English and preferable Swedish)
* Act decisively under pressure
* Have good planning skills
* Have a data driven approach
* Are a natural leader, good at motivating people, supervising and delegating

Bonus requirements:

* Expertise in Agile development practices
* Knowledge of the Unreal engine

