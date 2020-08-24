Producer - Sharkmob AB - Övriga jobb i Malmö
Producer
Sharkmob AB / Övriga jobb / Malmö
2020-08-24
We are currently working on an unannounced project. This means we can't say or show much about what we are working on right now. With a core of seasoned industry veterans, we now need to add a Producer to the studio and the project.
You will be required to hit the ground running with leading the team and planning the development of the game. Your past experiences and drive are crucial for this position.
We want a highly organized individual with outstanding communication skills that works well under pressure in a team environment, has experience of managing all phases of game development and a demonstrated aptitude for project management.
To be considered, we would like to see:
Shipped at least one AAA-Game on PC and Console
At least 3 years' experience from game development as producer or associate producer
Experience from online games
Efficiency in troubleshooting production difficulties or problems
Familiarity with project management tools
As a person you:
Love games and gaming culture
Have excellent communication skills (English and preferable Swedish)
Act decisively under pressure
Have good planning skills
Have a data driven approach
Are a natural leader, good at motivating people, supervising and delegating
Bonus requirements:
Expertise in Agile development practices
Knowledge of the Unreal engine
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Sharkmob AB
Jobbnummer
5330219
