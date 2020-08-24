Producer - Sharkmob AB - Övriga jobb i Malmö

Sharkmob AB / Övriga jobb / Malmö2020-08-24We are currently working on an unannounced project. This means we can't say or show much about what we are working on right now. With a core of seasoned industry veterans, we now need to add a Producer to the studio and the project.You will be required to hit the ground running with leading the team and planning the development of the game. Your past experiences and drive are crucial for this position.We want a highly organized individual with outstanding communication skills that works well under pressure in a team environment, has experience of managing all phases of game development and a demonstrated aptitude for project management.To be considered, we would like to see:Shipped at least one AAA-Game on PC and ConsoleAt least 3 years' experience from game development as producer or associate producerExperience from online gamesEfficiency in troubleshooting production difficulties or problemsFamiliarity with project management toolsAs a person you:Love games and gaming cultureHave excellent communication skills (English and preferable Swedish)Act decisively under pressureHave good planning skillsHave a data driven approachAre a natural leader, good at motivating people, supervising and delegatingBonus requirements:Expertise in Agile development practicesKnowledge of the Unreal engineVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2020-08-24Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-10Sharkmob AB5330219