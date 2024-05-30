Procurement Operations Manager
2024-05-30
DS Smith is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging worldwide, which is supported by recycling and papermaking operations. We play a central role in the value chain across sectors including e-commerce, fast moving consumer goods and industrials.
Through our purpose of 'Redefining Packaging for a Changing World' and our Now and Next sustainability strategy, DS Smith is committed to leading the transition to the circular economy. We are delivering more and more circular solutions for our customers and wider society - replacing problem plastics, taking carbon out of supply chains and providing innovative recycling solutions. Our history can be traced back to the box-making businesses started in the 1940s by the Smith family. Today, DS Smith is headquartered in London and a member of the FTSE 100, operating in 34 countries employing around 30,000 people.
DS Smith is now hiring our next Procurement Operations Manager for the Nordic countries.
About the role
As Procurement Operations Manager, you are responsible for the coordination, development and implementation of global procurement strategies within direct and indirect spend for DS Smith Nordics. You ensure compliance, manage risk, execute business partnering, and act as a link between Nordic business stakeholders and Procurement category pillars.You are also managing and developing relationships with our key suppliers, ensuring security of supply as well as adequate service and quality levels. Naturally, you handle the sourcing of local supplier agreements yourself, and deliver budgeted savings targets and improvement initiatives.
Based in Värnamo or Mariestad and reporting to Head of Procurement Operations North/Central Europe, you will lead a smaller Nordic procurement team located in Denmark and Finland.
About you
We believe you hold a degree in a relevant field, and bring broad, solid procurement experience including SRM/SPM from a manufacturing and preferably international environment.
Stakeholder management comes naturally to you, as does leadership; you enjoy enabling others through support and clear mandates. You have an analytical mindset and a communicative and solutions-oriented approach.
You are comfortable with Office and SAP as well as other business related software, and fluent in English as well as Swedish.
Your future workplace
DS Smith is focusing on realizing the potential of our people every day, and you will get close to endless opportunities for independent prioritization of your day-to-day work in a good work environment with colleagues of all ages and nationalities. Like all other DS Smith colleagues, we are proud of the opportunity to make a sustainable difference in a market-leading company. But we also consider our colleagues as individuals and would like to make their lives healthier and happier, therefore we offer to our colleagues:
Health insurance
Wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag)
Dental club
Regular health checkups
Subsidized lunches
Benefit bicycle
Share saving
Group activity budget
• and, of course, moving boxes!
Fair recruitment in DS Smith
Don't meet every single requirement? At DS Smith, we are committed to recruiting across a wide range of candidates. We are thriving for being a diverse workplace where everyone can realize their potential. We see equality and diversity as a strength. Thus, we hope that you will apply for the position even if you do not necessarily meet all the requirements.
Would you like to know more?
This full-time position can be based in Värnamo or Mariestad. Accession as soon as possible.
If you want to know more about this role, contact our Head of Procurement Operations North/Central Europe, Matthew Heilbronn: matthew.heilbronn@dssmith.com
If you have questions regarding the process or trouble applying, please reach out to us at nordic.recruitment@dssmith.com
We hope to receive your application as soon as possible and no later than June 12th. Please observe that we do not accept applications by email.
After having submitted your application, you may be expected to perform work psychological tests as well as respond to screening questions, as part of our objective, unbiased, and largely digital process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12
