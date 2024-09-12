Procurement Buyer - direct material
We are looking for a Procurement Buyer within direct material for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment description
The company is looking for a Buyer within Category Pipes & Plastic area - a developing and challenging area where you together with a Procurement team will contribute to create world class powertrain solutions. The team is located in EU and China.
This role is critical for our client to be a premium powertrain provider. Direct Material Procurement (DM) is responsible for procurement of all production materials to our plants in EU and in China. Our mission is to procure components with excellent quality to the best possible value. We collaborate in a global surrounding with major stakeholders such as R&D, SQM, Manufacturing Engineering, After Market etc. We work together with our stakeholders to create and deliver supreme value together with our suppliers. As a Buyer within the Pipes & Plastic team, you will be a key member in the category team. You will be responsible for your deliveries and deadlines. Additionally, you will be encouraged to take on responsibilities outside of your main areas of responsibility to broaden your personal skills and advance your development.
To fit in this complex area, we look for a person, who is commercial and result driven. You are motivated and creative in order to find new solutions and opportunities and dare to challenge the status quo. Are a strong team player who are honest, with high integrity and actively work with self-development. Have the ability to handle parallel projects, like challenges and are focused on setting and reaching goals.
Skill requirements:
At least 2 years' experience from purchasing/commercial work including commercial negotiations and handling of legal commercial documents.
Business or Technical University degree (or equivalent).
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
You are motivated to find new solutions and opportunities and dare to challenge status quo with our suppliers and our stakeholders.
Strong business acumen combined with high integrity.
This is a full-time, 100% on-site, consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
