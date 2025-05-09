Process Specialist Produce and Plant Maintenance
2025-05-09
Imagine being a part of a great team, at the forefront of transforming production processes in a global industry leader. Then, this is your chance to play a pivotal role in shaping and sharpening our production processes, driving digitalization, and progressing our cutting-edge ERP solution.
In this role, you get to collaborate with a dedicated global team, tackle exciting challenges, and make a tangible impact on our global operations!
Why join us?
When you join Sandvik, you become part of a global team that's passionate about making a positive impact. Our open-minded and innovative group is based in Stockholm (Västberga) and Sandviken, where we drive global change projects and raise the digital bar. We offer a supportive and diverse culture with exciting opportunities for growth and development.
Your mission
As Process Specialist for produce and plant maintenance, you play a crucial role in enabling our global production units to achieve operational excellence. You address challenges and opportunities in production and maintenance processes in a culture of close collaboration with other process owners, process specialists, super users, production units and IT-departments.
You define and develop process solutions, contribute to our global ERP template, and promote continuous improvement. You also ensure process development aligns with our Process Governance model and train stakeholders in best practices. Your work ensures that our business processes align with strategic ambitions and integrate the benefits of digitalization.
The location for this role is Sandviken (SE), Västberga (SE) or Patancheru (IN). Some travel is normally included to meet different parts of the global operations and gain a deeper understanding of their business needs.
Your profile
You hold a university degree in IT, supply chain, business, engineering or equivalent, and you have a background of working with supply chain and SAP S/4HANA, preferably in production. Experience working as a process specialist or super user together with experiences in process governance is seen as an advantage. As we work on a global stage, you need to feel comfortable to communicate in English both verbally and in writing. Knowledge of Swedish is seen as a plus.
You excel in intercultural communication, embracing diverse perspectives and your leadership and self-leadership abilities inspire others to drive change. Your analytical mindset helps translate strategies into actionable plans, and you thrive in collaborative team environments. Your curiosity and willingness to learn drive you to explore new technologies and innovative solutions. You manage stakeholders effectively and have a knack for making complex concepts easy to understand. You are skilled in change management.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Malin Sjölin, hiring manager, at malin.sjolin@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70-616 90 89
Erik Kjerf, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-616 36 72
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
We have an ongoing process in this recruitment and ask you to send your application as soon as possible and no later than May 25, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0079002.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
