Process Operator Briquetting - DRI
Stegra Boden AB / Ugnsoperatörsjobb / Boden Visa alla ugnsoperatörsjobb i Boden
2026-03-10
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra Boden AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced Process Operator looking to bring your expertise to the next level?
Briquette Operators are critical to our daily production at Stegra. Your experience, precision, and ability to keep systems running efficiently play a key role in ensuring we meet our performance goals and continue to improve. With your expertise, we strengthen the reliability and quality that set our plant apart in the industry.
A bit about the role
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
As a Process Operator in the briquetting section of the DRI Plant you will play a critical role in ensuring the efficient and smooth operation of the briquetting process. Your responsibility is to monitor, control, and optimize production to ensure continuous operations and high-quality Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI).
What you'll do:
Actively contribute to a safe work environment by following and promoting safety protocols and participating in process control improvements.
Ensure briquetting process meets quality specifications and operational parameters for HBI production.
Monitor, inspect, and maintain briquette machines, conveyors (metal and rubber), dust collection systems, and related equipment.
Perform field operations, including starting and stopping briquette machines and carrying out roll-in, roll-out operations.
Use control systems and safety tools such as Permit-to-Work (PTW) and Lockout/Tagout/Tryout (LOTOTO) systems.
What you'll bring:
Experience in DRI plant briquette operations, including troubleshooting and problem-solving. Preferably hands-on experience in hot or cold briquetting processes.
Experience working with conveyors, dust collection systems, and relevant mechanical equipment.
Familiarity with operating in a safety-driven industrial environment using PPE correctly.
High school diploma in a relevant field or equivalent education preferred.
All relevant certificates required to perform the job.
Oral and written proficiency in English is required; Swedish is considered an advantage.
What you'll get:
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
A permanent position in one of Sweden's most exciting industrial projects.
Competitive salary and benefits package in line with Union-negotiated agreements.
25 days of annual leave, in accordance with Swedish labor standards.
Full relocation support, including housing assistance, travel arrangements, and relocation compensation.
Visa sponsorship where applicable.
Modern, purpose-built facilities in Boden with a focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation.
A supportive and inclusive work environment where everyone is encouraged to grow and thrive.
Working in Boden
Our Boden site is right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of community life.
Your application
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
About Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
If you encounter any challenges when you are sending your application, please contact us on BlueCollarHiring@stegra.com
and we will be happy to help. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918) Jobbnummer
9786518