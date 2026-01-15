Process operator - Continuous casting
Location: Boden
Be part of shaping the future of the steel industry!
We are looking for dedicated process operators who want to work in a high-tech and sustainable production environment.
At Stegra, you will be part of a modern steel plant where safety, innovation, and quality are top priorities.
Take the opportunity to grow and develop with us in an exciting future-oriented industry.
A bit about the role
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
As a Process Operator in the continuous casting area, you will operate and maintain state-of-the-art equipment in our steel mill's casting production. Your work will be key to keeping our production safe, efficient, and of the highest quality.
This is a technically challenging and highly responsible position, where your focus will be on maintaining a smooth production flow while upholding the highest safety standards. You will work with advanced systems and precision equipment, collaborating with skilled colleagues in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. If you enjoy problem-solving, working with cutting-edge technology, and contributing to a more sustainable steel industry, this role offers you a unique opportunity to make a real impact.
What you'll do:
Monitor and control process parameters in casting equipment and adjust them as needed.
Manage and document production data, including deviations, and contribute to continuous improvement.
Take action during downtime and ensure correct handling of consumables.
Work in a shift team in a hot and dusty environment, collaborating with maintenance personnel to ensure stable operations.
Maintain a safe working environment and actively participate in the development and maintenance of safety procedures
What you'll bring:
High school diploma or equivalent in a relevant technical field.
Knowledge of hot work and workplace safety certifications such as OSHA, confined spaces, or working at heights.
Additional certifications (e.g., crane, welding, forklift) are advantageous.
EU B driver's license.
At least 3 years of experience in heavy industry, preferably in steel production or similar.
Experience in operating and monitoring processes in a high-tempo production environment with a high standard of safety.
Experience working in environments with high temperatures and dust.
What you'll get:
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
A permanent position in one of Sweden's most exciting industrial projects.
Competitive salary and benefits package in line with Union-negotiated agreements.
25 days of annual leave, in accordance with Swedish labor standards.
Full relocation support, including housing assistance, travel arrangements, and relocation compensation.
Visa sponsorship where applicable.
Modern, purpose-built facilities in Boden with a focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation.
A supportive and inclusive work environment where everyone is encouraged to grow and thrive.
Working in Boden
Our Boden site is right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of community life
Your application
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
About Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
If you encounter any challenges when you are sending your application, please contact us on BlueCollarHiring@stegra.com
and we will be happy to help
