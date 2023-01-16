Process Installations Design Manager
We are looking Process Installations Design Manager with relevant experience in the field.
Scope
Overall responsibility to manage the Process Installations (Piping) design for all facilities and infrastructure projects in in Västerås, through all the project design stages i.e., concept, basic, detailed, as built and final handover to the Operations and Maintenance teams.
Key responsibilities
• Gathering, reviewing, and clarifying process installations requirements from end users and other project stakeholders, and translate them into a set of functional requirements to be used as a basis of design.
• Defining process installations requirements for the design of the facility in compliance with design guides and technical specifications.
• Leading the process installations design during all design phases of the project. Main tasks include: o collaboration with the project design team and other project stakeholders, o participation in project design meetings and reviews, o resolution of technical queries from contractors, o revision and approval of design deliverables, o monitor and report design progress against the agreed scope and schedule, o ensure full compliance with policies, guidelines, and specifications.
• Gathering the process installations lessons learned at different project stage gates and updating the relevant documentation accordingly.
• Support the Project Design Coordinator in the preparation of scope of work documentation, design development and change management process the projects.
• Identify and support opportunities for cost savings, efficiency and business improvement.
• Working with the Group Construction design team to ensure that the process installations design guides, technical specifications, and procedures are available and adapted for specific use in Labs Campus projects.
• Provide process installations engineering technical support at design, procurement, commercial, construction and commissioning phases. Ersättning
