Process Engineer R&D
2024-07-24
Project Engineer (R&D) - Battery Industry
Overview: We are seeking a Project Engineer to join our clients R&D team, focusing on overseeing our client's prototype line facility. This role involves extensive hands-on work and managing processes such as Electrode Slurry Mixing, Electrode Coating & Calendering, and Cell Assembly.
Responsibilities:
Oversee and manage prototype line facilities, ensuring smooth workflow and process efficiency.
Lead and execute process DOEs, FAT, SAT, commissioning, and process enhancement projects.
Design and develop equipment and processes for electrode slurry mixing, coating, calendaring, and cell assembly.
Commission new equipment, collaborate with suppliers, conduct experiments to optimize processes, and ensure product quality.
Utilize in-line equipment vision systems, sensors, and process controls to extract actionable insights from large datasets.
Qualifications:
Minimum of three years of experience in the industry.
At least two years of hands-on experience in industrial settings, specializing in equipment and process design and development.
Proven track record in leading and executing process-related projects.
Preferred: Experience in mixing, coating, calendaring, or cell assembly processes, especially within the battery sector or similar industries.
Skills:
Proficient in using in-line equipment vision systems, sensors, and process controls.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to derive insights from extensive datasets.
Excellent project management and communication skills.
If you are passionate about advancing battery technology and have the required experience, we encourage you to apply.
