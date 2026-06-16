Accounting to Reporting Manager - Nordics (with European scope)
Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag / Ekonomichefsjobb / Örebro Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Örebro
2026-06-16
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag i Örebro
, Nacka
, Fagersta
, Stockholm
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Withcutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and constructionequipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description:
Are you ready to lead and shape the future of Accounting to Reporting within a global organization?
We are looking for a proactive leader to lead the Accounting to Reporting (AtR) team in Sweden within the Regional Center of Excellence (RCoE) Finance with focus on entities in Sweden while also supporting other European entities.
Do you have a steady leadership track record and solid experience working within the finance team?
Then this could be your next challenge!
Your MissionAs RCoE AtR Manager, you will lead, develop, and inspire the Accounting to Reporting team while ensuring high-quality financial processes and compliance across assigned entities.
Your key responsibilities include:
Managing the quality and delivery of Accounting to Reporting processes in line with global standards and regional requirements
Leading, motivating, and developing the AtR team to achieve high performance and engagement
Coordinating daily operations and ensuring efficient workflows
Driving continuous process improvements, leveraging digitalization and automation such as RPA
Participating in and contributing to finance transformation and improvement projects
Monitoring KPIs and taking corrective actions where needed
Ensuring strong communication and collaboration with regional stakeholders and global teams
Maintaining compliance with agreed procedures and regulatory requirements
Acting as a key contact for external auditors and tax authorities
Your Profile
You are a confident and inspiring leader with a strong financial background and a passion for continuous improvement. You thrive in an international environment and enjoy building strong relationships across teams and functions.
To succeed in this role, you bring:
A university degree in Finance, Business Administration, or equivalent
Proven experience (5–8 years) in leading finance teams within a multinational environment
Strong knowledge of IFRS and solid understanding of statutory and tax reporting
Experience working with ERP systems and advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office tools
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish
Additionally, you:
Demonstrate strong leadership and change management capabilities
Build trust and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders
Have a proactive mindset with a focus on innovation and continuous improvement
Take ownership and accountability for your area of responsibility
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
We can offer a hybrid workplace - a way of working that provides flexibility and promotes a healthier balance between professional and personal life. For this role we expect a minimum of 60% presence at the office in Örebro.
Occasional travel is required.
Our leadership expectations
At Epiroc, we expect our leaders to be inspirers, accelerators, and new thinkers. We value leaders who lead by example and have the courage to challenge the status quo. Safety and sustainability are our top priorities, and we expect our leaders to actively promote safety, inclusion, and diversity, while also prioritizing the well-being and continuous development of our employees. We are looking for you who have the courage to believe in new ideas and see opportunities where others see challenges.
Why Epiroc?
By joining our team, you'll make a big difference in the energy transition. At Epiroc, we take pride in being passionate innovators, driving the change toward a brighter future for both people and the planet. Guided by our values of Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation, we foster a culture of trust, growth, and lasting impact.
To support your journey, we offer a competitive Total Rewards Package, including:
Global career opportunities
Learning & Development programs
Benefits package, including variable compensation (bonus)
Flexible work culture promoting balance and well-being
Global Parental Leave Policy
Community involvement
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application in English through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than 30th of June 2026.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact: Hiring Manager, Jindřich Leníček – jindrich.lenicek@epiroc.com
, , Recruitment specialist, Diana Novakovičová, diana.novakovicova@epiroc.com
, Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "84426-44250373". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
703 74 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Jobbnummer
9966997