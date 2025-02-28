Process Engineer, Mechanical Pulping and Fiberboard
2025-02-28
Are you passionate about high technology, and a strong team player with a willingness to have fun at work?
Valmet Mechanical Pulping and Fiberboard Product Line is now looking for a Senior Process Engineer to our team in Sundsvall, delivering equipment and engineering to the Pulp & Paper and Fiberboard industry.
Job description
Your main task will be to design and lead process work for mechanical pulping and fiberboard plants to the Pulp and Fiberboard industry. You will work with process engineering tasks in sales and delivery projects as well as R&D projects. You will lead the process engineering including energy and mass balances as well as process dimensioning and flowsheets.
Your responsibility also includes analyzing and troubleshooting, process optimization on customer sites and remote process support.
One of the tasks and responsibilities of the process engineer is also to be a part of the research and development of the technology together with the Technology Manager.
Valmet in Sundsvall have the global product responsibility for the mechanical pulping and fiberboard technologies within Valmet. We work closely together with our market areas, hence, the work will include international contacts and travelling.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you will need:
Bachelor or Master's degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering or equivalent experience.
5-8 years of experience from working as a process engineer in the pulping or fiberboard industry or similar.
Good problem-solving skills with the ability to quickly adapt to changes and work independently to meet deadlines.
Excellent skills in English, verbally and in writing. Other languages could be a merit.
As a person you are innovative and skilled in technical calculations. You like to learn new things and like to present technical solutions to an audience. You are a Team player but also able to find your own paths, both at work and when out travelling.
We offer
A stimulating work in a nice working team, and an international environment offering good possibilities for personal development. With us you can continue to develop your expertise. We provide opportunities to support your development throughout your career.
Additional information
Did we catch your interest? The application deadline for joining our team is March 14 , 2025. Make sure to submit your application and CV before that date.
For more information regarding this position, please contact Lars Eriksson, Technology Manager and Team leader of Process Technology, +46 70 632 2569 or Ulf Hellberg, Senior Manager, +46 70 640 8645.
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Beatrice Lampinen, Recruiter, +46 60165088.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With 19 000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
Join the team! www.valmet.com/careers
