We are looking for a Process Engineer ME Central to our team in MBY.
About the company
TitanX is a global partner to commercial vehicle manufacturers for heat transfer. Our mission is to provide innovative and competitive thermal management solutions to accelerate the effort for greener transport.
On the road to a more sustainable future, with the support of TataAutoComp Systems, our owner, we are expanding our thermal management product portfolio to bring innovative solutions for cleaner and electrical transport. In parallel, we bring our performing heat transfer technology to other segments such as off-road and industrial applications. At TitanX every team member is relied upon to make a difference, contribute with innovative ideas, and add value to the company. Our decision paths are short; we act with speed and own the outcome. We are one global team and achieve better results together.
Position Summary
The Process Engineer is part of the engineering service team within the ME organization of the EUSA Operating Unit but also supporting other sites within the global structure.
The Process Engineer is responsible for engineering tasks, design works, and purchasing actions linked to new customer-, product- and process needs.
In addition, the Process Engineer will drive and support technical productivity, quality improvements, standardizations, EHS improvements, training, and various department activities.
About the Role :
In this role, you will work on engineering tasks, process design, and procurement projects related to new customers, products, and processes. You will also lead initiatives in technical productivity, quality improvements, EHS compliance, and process standardization, while training and supporting teams globally.
Key Responsibilities :
• Representing the ME function in product development projects
• Preparing PPAP documentation and driving process adaptations for product launches
• Leading improvement projects in work environment, quality, lean principles, and productivity
• Designing and building fixtures, tools, machinery, and other production equipment
• Writing purchasing specifications and managing procurement projects in collaboration with Purchasing
• Evaluating and approving purchased equipment (SAT/FAT)
• Training production and maintenance personnel locally and globally
• Ensuring projects meet goals within time and budget frames
• Driving EHS aspects in machine design, CE declarations, and material choices
Your Profile :
• A post-secondary degree of at least 3 years in engineering
• Minimum 5 years' relevant work experience
• Strong technical interest and a hands-on approach
• Proven CAD skills (Inventor, SolidWorks, Fusion, or similar)
• Meritorious knowledge in electrical design, control systems, hydraulics, robots, and pneumatics
• Strong computer skills, especially MS Office
• Fluency in English (spoken and written)
• A self-driven, structured, and collaborative mindset
What we offer:
We describe our work environment as international, empowering, multicultural, quick, and dynamic. We encourage international mobility within the TitanX group. Our mid-size and global perimeter require involvement and exposure from us all. A place where you can make a difference.
