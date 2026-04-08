Process Engineer
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-04-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we touch millions of lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT 'S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who wants to work with people like us.
Job summary
Pilot Plant is where development in the packaging material and converting areas meet reality during the development phases. We prepare and perform test production for new packages, packaging materials or converting solutions and when required also limited commercial production. Pilot Plant is based in Lund with approx. 35 employees.
To strengthen our converting operations, we're looking for a Process Engineer who brings strong technical expertise and a quality-driven approach to improving process performance and supporting our quality systems.
This is a permanent position and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As our new Process Engineer you will be responsible for securing process performance, driving improvements, and ensuring that equipment runs efficiently and in line with defined process parameters to support both daily operations and development-related test activities.
You will focus on:
• Drive improvements in quality, efficiency, and machine performance
• Participate in claims and complaints investigations, contributing to root-cause analysis and corrective actions
• Act as super-user of our quality systems, ensuring accurate data and effective use in daily operations
• Align activities across the full converting process
• Implement best practices and solutions from global technical networks
• Support WCM activities and pillar development
We believe you have
You are a structured, analytical, and hands-on engineer with a strong drive for operational excellence. You work effectively in a production environment, enjoy being close to equipment and processes, and take a proactive approach to identifying and resolving issues.
We believe you have:
• 5-6+ years experience in production, technical operations, or process engineering (preferably in lamination)
• Strong skills in WCM, Lean, Six Sigma or similar methodologies.
• Good knowledge of equipment performance, process losses, and improvement methods.
• Analytical, structured, and comfortable working close to equipment in a dynamic environment.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, written as well as spoken, is a must.
We offer you
• Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
• Culture that pioneer's spirit of innovation where our engineering genius drives visible result
• Equal opportunity employment experience that values difference and diversity
• Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
If you are inspired to share our responsibility of protecting food to protecting the planet, apply through Orbis.
This job posting expires on 2026-04-22
To know more about the position contact Annika Andersson at + 46 46 36 3625
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
A background check may be performed on the final candidate as part of the recruitment process.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9843384