Process Engineer
2025-08-29
Wellspect Healthcare is a leading global provider of innovative medical devices that help people suffering from urinary retention or chronic constipation. More than 1 000 employees around the world are dedicated to making a difference to people who need our products and services. Wellspect is one of the worlds' leading manufacturers of intermittent urinary catheters, with LoFric® as the most known brand. As a help to those with chronic or severe constipation Wellspect has developed what likely is the world's most advanced irrigation system, NavinaTM, combining a high degree of user convenience, clinical effectiveness and connectivity into one smart system. Wellspect strives to become climate neutral and leave the smallest possible environmental footprint. The company, with headquarters in Mölndal, Sweden, is present in more than 30 countries, and part of Dentsply Sirona, the worlds ' largest manufacturer of professional dental technologies. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.wellspect.com
and www.dentsplysirona.com
for more information.
Process Engineer
Join our Production Technology team and continue shaping medical device production of tomorrow.
As our Process Engineer you will be responsible for one or more production lines and together with a cross-functional team secure that the processes are consistently and efficiently able to deliver high quality products. You and your cross-functional team will continuously improve the production process and eliminate root causes such as technical failures and non-conforming products.
Responsibilities:
• To manage change control within your area, including continuous process risk management. You will also be responsible for maintaining the validated state of the production process and eliminate root causes regarding e.g. technical failures and non-conforming products.
• To manage change control within your area, including continuous process risk management and maintaining the validated state of the equipment.
• To lead the daily handling of nonconformities related to both processes and products.
• To lead a cross-functional coordination team from different departments.
• To support the Manufacturing organization in technical issues and identify areas where technical improvements are possible and/or necessary.
• To be involved when new or significantly changed products are affecting your process area, e.g. during the early stage of the project.
• We think you are a structured problem solver and efficient communicator. You also have an interest in bringing the best out of people and processes.
Background / Qualifications:
• An academic background (M.Sc./B.Sc.).
• Experience from quality, manufacturing or production development within medical device or other business within regulated industries with high quality demands.
• Experience from automated manufacturing processes or chemical processes.
• Knowledge of Lean production concepts and experience from DMAIC and/or other Six Sigma methodologies.
• Great analytical skills and that you are comfortable with driving change and making decisions.
• Good documentation and communication skills, mainly in Swedish but also in English.
Welcome with your application.
