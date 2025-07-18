Process Engineer
2025-07-18
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Processing Liquid Food Solutions is responsible for development and manufacturing of solutions and branded processing units for the processing of liquid foods within dairy, beverage, prepared food and plant-based applications. We work closely with our market operations and customers to understand their true needs to secure that we create and convey our solutions that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its Customers. Processing Liquid Food Solutions has approximately 400 employees in six main sites; Sweden, China, USA, India, Singapore and Mexico.
We are looking for a Process Engineer that will have a key role in our customer order projects, having the overall responsibility of the technical functionality, from order to delivery of the finished product. Joining a dynamic team of skilled process-, automation-, and mechanical engineers, you will contribute to delivering innovative processing solutions to our diverse range of customers worldwide. Collaborating closely with various departments such as R&D, production, sales, and project centers, this position offers a unique opportunity to be part of a global network.
The position is permanent and you will be based in Lund, Sweden. The position will include some travelling.
What you will do
Be the expert of process design in customer orders throughout the order process
Lead and handle the design specification and dimensioning of process equipment and solutions
Contribute to product development initiatives
Provide technical support to our sales organization during the pre-sale stage
Drive technical discussion together with our project centres to understand and convey the local customer need
Technical issue handling and documentation
As your experience grows, be involved in trouble shooting and meetings at customer sites and act as functional owner of the projects spanning all key disciplinesa
We believe you have
University degree/diploma or equivalent, preferably within chemical engineering and/or food technology or several years of experience from a similar position within the food processing industry
Technical expertise, with a preference for experience in food processes
While not mandatory, skills in order management, customer experience, and project management are considered advantageous
Knowledge of AutoCAD and SAP is valuable
Fluent in written and spoken English
We believe that you are a highly service-minded and customer-centric person who enjoys working in a fast-paced changing environment. Your effective communication skills enable you to interact with people at all levels, and you excel both independently and in collaborative group settings. Demonstrating a strong drive for results, you work in a structured and organized manner, always striving to deliver the best solutions for our customers. We also encourage individuals with an interest and ambition to grow their leadership skills to apply.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
Information about recruitment process: For this position we will not do an ongoing selection due to the summer holiday period. Please expect to not hear from us until after the ad has expired.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2025-08-10.
To know more about the position contact Simon Anderjon at +46 46 36 2345
Questions about your application contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
