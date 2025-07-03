Process Engineer
2025-07-03
Do you have an interest in technology and innovation? Do you have a mind set for systematic problem solving? We are now looking for a Process Engineer to join us at HMS Networks.
As a person you are innovative and capable of turning ideas and development opportunities into concrete improvements with good results. High problem-solving skills are important. You are used to manage projects, with good ability to communicate and collaborate with all parts of the organization. You enjoy and are comfortable with moving between the production floor and other parts of the company.
Here with us at HMS, you will have the opportunity to work within an exciting electronics production and world-leading experts.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We're looking for a Process Engineer to join our Operations team - a key role that bridges the gap between R&D and Production, ensuring smooth, high-quality implementation of new products in manufacturing. You'll be part of our Process Engineering group, working closely with purchasing, planning, testing, quality, and production development to continuously refine how we build, assemble, and deliver.
As a Process Engineer with orientation NPI Lead, your core mission will be to ensure that new product introductions (NPIs) are seamlessly integrated into our production processes - on time, with quality, and for the long term. You'll also help us continuously improve and innovate how we work.
Key responsibilities include:
• Leading new product introductions (NPI) from prototype to full-scale production
• Optimizing and developing manufacturing processes and workflows
• Creating and maintaining work instructions and assembly documentation
• Handling product and design changes from a production readiness perspective
• Maintaining and developing production systems, equipment and tools
• Training and supporting operators on new processes and tools
• Driving continuous improvements
ABOUT YOU
We're looking for someone proactive, collaborative, and technically skilled - with a drive to improve and a structured way of working. You enjoy working across functions and take pride in delivering high-quality, long-lasting solutions.
To succeed in this role, you likely have:
• A degree in engineering with adequate orientation (e.g. production development, industrial engineering)
• A few years of experience in a similar role within manufacturing or process development
• Knowledge of production economics, lean tools, and improvement methodologies
• Good IT skills and familiarity with production support systems
• Experience with electronics manufacturing and automation (a plus)
• Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
As part of this recruitment process, you have the option to submit a short introduction video, where you tell us why you're interested in this role. At HMS, we truly value our company culture and the amazing people who shape it-so feel free to let your personality shine through! The video should be no longer than 1 minute, and it's completely optional.
Due to the upcoming summer holidays, the position will remain open for applications until August 10th. Please note that no selection or feedback will take place between weeks 28 and 32. We will begin interviews at the end of August and into early September.
If you want to know more about the role or the recruitment process, please contact responsible recruiter.
