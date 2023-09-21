Process Development Senior Scientist
Probi AB / Kemistjobb / Lund Visa alla kemistjobb i Lund
2023-09-21
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Probi AB i Lund
Process Development Senior Scientist - based at Probi in Sweden
Are you passionate about probiotics and microbial fermentation? Do you want to make a difference in Probi's exciting growth journey?
The Discovery & Clinical research department at Probi invites skilled and highly motivated candidates in the field of process development for probiotics to apply for a Senior Scientist position. We are looking for a microbiologist with solid experience in upstream and/or downstream process development of probiotics to join our R&D organization in Lund.
Position summary
As a Process Development Senior Scientist, you will be leading the development of processes for production of new probiotic strains with high yield and stability. Your main responsibility will be development of upstream (fermentation) and downstream (separation and drying) processes. You will be working closely with our GMP manufacturing site in the USA to secure successful transfer of developed processes for upscale manufacturing.
Your responsibilities:
• Development of media formulations and processing parameters for strains of Lactobacilli and Bifidobacterium for human health application.
• Designing, executing, and evaluating lab-scale experiments for microbial fermentation, separation and freeze-drying processes using benchtop bioreactors, centrifugation, and small-scale lyophilization equipment.
• Analyze and optimize relevant process parameters for increased yield and product stability with emphasis on conventional plate count enumeration as well as flow cytometry.
• Maintenance of lab equipment.
• Collecting, analyzing, and making use of data to optimize production processes.
• Documentation of development results in a structured way.
• Transfers of processes for scale-up to pilot and production.
Who are we looking for:
High interest in microbial fermentation and translating scientific insight into practical solutions to develop robust processes for manufacturing of high-quality probiotics. In addition, you must enjoy experimental work, and you have the capacity to work on different projects simultaneously.
• Ph.D. plus >3 years of experience or M.S. plus >5 years of experience in Microbial Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering or a related field.
• Scientific expertise in Probiotics and/or Gut Microorganisms.
• Extensive experience with bacterial fermentation and downstream recovery.
• Experience with bench scale (1-5 L) microbial fermentation equipment and technology.
• Experience with downstream processes (separation and drying) of living cells.
• Experience with commercial manufacturing of probiotics.
• Broad microbial physiology expertise is an advantage.
• Good project management and organizational skills.
• Excellent spoken and written English is required.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; you enjoy working as part of a team and seeing projects through to completion.
• Be proactive and ready to take responsibility.
What Probi Offers you:
The role is based at Probi AB Headquarters in Lund, Sweden. You will work in a challenging and stimulating position within an interdisciplinary and highly skilled R&D team. We appreciate highly competent employees and promote the opportunity for personal and professional development, along with fair compensation, opportunity to participate in bonus program, 30 days of holiday, and ITP pension solutions. We cultivate a cooperative, open-minded working atmosphere and strive to make it an exciting and fun place to work.
Application
We look forward to your application with CV and a personal letter in English, please send your application to: recruitment@probi.com
, and mark the e-mail: Process Dev Sr Scientist. Last date to apply is October 3, 2023.
For questions, please send an e-mail to: recruitment@probi.com
About us:
Probi's vision is to contribute to healthier life by delivering effective and well-documented probiotics with proven health benefits based on scientific research. Probi offers probiotic expertise and partnership all the way from R&D to finished products for companies both within the consumer healthcare segment and the food industry. Our GMP certified manufacturing facilities produce proven and effective probiotics in a variety of custom-made formats also with value-adding delivery technologies.
Probi was founded by scientists in Sweden 1991 and is now a multinational company with 4 centers of excellence on three continents. Consumer products containing Probi's probiotics are available in more than 40 markets around the world and Probi is holding over 400 patents worldwide. Probi used to be best known as the maker of LP299V®, the highly appreciated and world's most researched strain of Lactobacillus plantarum. But we are constantly extending our offering and Probi is today recognized for a range of documented strains. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-03
E-post: recruitment@probi.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Process Dev Sr Scientist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Probi AB
(org.nr 556417-7540)
Forskarbyn Ideon (visa karta
)
223 70 LUND Arbetsplats
Probi Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
8131151