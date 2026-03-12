Process Development Manager
We are growing! We are now in the hunt for a Process Development Manager within Senior Material to join our R&D team.
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film - more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
We are looking for an experienced Process Development Manager specializing in wet-process lithium-ion battery separator manufacturing to join our growing team in Sweden.
In this role, you will lead process development, optimization, and industrialization activities for advanced battery separator production, supporting our mission to enable sustainable electrification and next-generation energy storage solutions.
You will work in a collaborative, international environment where safety, innovation, and continuous improvement are central to how we operate.
Job responsibilities
• · Lead and optimize wet-process separator manufacturing processes (casting, extraction, stretching, drying, coating etc.)
• Lead wet-process separator technology upgrades aligned with technique requirements and machinery principles, supporting responsible industrial development.
• Improve product quality, yield, and cost efficiency by process improvement.
• Define and update process standards, SOPs, and best practices
• Support equipment selection, commissioning, and ramp-up activities
• Collaborate closely with R&D, Quality, Production, and Engineering teams
• Analyze process deviations and implement corrective actions
• Ensure compliance with safety, environmental, and quality regulations
• Mentoring and training process engineers and technical staff
Job mandate
• To instruct production on actions to take.
• Continuously optimize the production process.
Qualifications Required
• MSc or PhD in chemistry or material science
• Minimum 5-8 years of experience in wet-process lithium-ion battery separator manufacturing
• Strong expertise in wet-process separator process development
• Experience with industrial-scale production
• Solid understanding of process control and statistical analysis
• Leadership or team management experience
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Meriting (Nice to Have)
• Experience working in international manufacturing environments
• Knowledge of industrial production practices
• Knowledge of IATF system for process
What We Offer
• Opportunity to contribute to Europe's growing battery ecosystem
• A collaborative and inclusive workplace culture
• Competitive salary and benefits package
• Professional development and career growth opportunities
• Work-life balance aligned with Swedish working culture
