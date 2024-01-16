Process Developer for Global Inventory Management
2024-01-16
Are you ready to be a driving force behind continuous process and system enhancements in the global demand and inventory planning landscape? We are in search of a dynamic Global Inventory Management (GIM) Process Developer to lead this transformation.
Your mission
In this role, your mission will be to ensure that the GIM application harmonizes seamlessly with our demand and inventory planning processes. Your primary collaborators will be the business process owner and Application Manager Business. Your expertise will be instrumental in system development projects, where you will coordinate requirements and functionalities for the Parts Operations team. As a Business Key User, you will play a vital role in preparing the organization for the introduction of new GIM functionalities, offering essential end-user training.
Your extensive understanding of end-to-end processes will be the cornerstone in driving efficiency across our integrated processes.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead and participate in projects to improve demand and inventory planning processes.
• Gather business requirements for demand and inventory planning functionality in GIM.
• Drive the implementation and testing of new functionalities in GIM.
• Act as a Business Key User for Demand Planning and training.
• Contribute to the development of supply chain competencies and enhance cross-functional collaboration.
Your profile
We are seeking a GIM Process Developer with a comprehensive set of qualifications and experience. The ideal candidate should have a proven track record in end-to-end supply chain management, including proficiency in distribution, inventory management, and project management. Expertise in Sales & Operations planning processes and demand planning in production-distribution networks is a must, along with a deep understanding of inventory management, parts planning, and forecasting.
Your background should include experience in spare parts management at Epiroc or similar industries, as well as a strong familiarity with ERP systems. Demonstrated competence in project management and implementing changes in a global organization is essential. Your proficiency in delivering compelling presentations and training sessions will be highly valued. Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English are a requirement, with additional languages considered a significant advantage.
The ideal candidate should possess a university degree in Economics, Business Administration, Supply Chain, Logistics, Marketing, Engineering, or demonstrate equivalent experience in the field.
Location and travel
For this position you would be located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel will be required.
Application and contacts
Epiroc is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds. To apply, submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and how you'll thrive in this role by January 26th.
We review applications continuously and the position could be filled before the last application date. Please send your application to recruitment specialist Sunna Sveinsdóttir, sunna.sveinsdottir@epiroc.com
About Epiroc
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure, and natural resources industries. Using state-of-the-art technology, Epiroc develops and manufactures innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction machines, and delivers world-class service and consumables, as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of SEK 50 billion in 2022, and has around 17 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-26
E-post: sunna.sveinsdottir@epiroc.com Arbetsgivarens referens
