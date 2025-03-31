Process Developer
2025-03-31
Process Developer
At TRATON GROUP, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation. Find out more: www.traton.com
Role Summary
As expert in product management and R&D processes, within Group Product Management, you will lead, design and implement efficient business processes and methods, focusing on product planning and development to ensure timely and high-quality delivery, and define business requirements for IT-tool enablement based on these processes. You will play an active role in problem solving for the whole Group Product Management function identifying synergies and gaps, forming hypothesis, designing processes and methods and conducting analysis and synthesizing conclusions into recommendations. You will gather feedback from all Group Product Management departments and cross-functional stakeholders within TRATON GROUP, monitor process effectiveness, and make continuous improvements. The role also includes leading training activities to educate employees on processes and methodologies.
Job Responsibilities
Coordinate the continuous development of Group Product Management processes and methods
Co-create, document and implement product planning & development processes
Consult and provide critical methodologies and tools for GPM and TRATON Group
Consult and provide business requirements and support IT-enablement for GPM
• Identify synergies and gaps within GPM Framework
Who You Are
To be considered for this position, we expect that you have a university degree and a minimum of 7 years of experience in a similar role. Your education should have a strong connection to product management, business processes, development methodology, and/or technology. Experience and further training in project management, agile methodology, or IT systems can also be advantageous.
You are a strategic thinker with the ability to see the bigger picture and make decisions that align with long-term goals. Your analytical and quantitative problem-solving skills are strong, and you are able to approach complex challenges with a structured mindset. You have a proven ability to prioritize tasks effectively, manage multiple projects simultaneously, and adapt to changing priorities in a fast-paced environment.
Your communication skills are excellent, both verbally and in writing, and you can present complex concepts in a clear and understandable manner to various stakeholders. You have experience in leading cross-functional teams and fostering collaboration across departments. You are a self-starter who thrives in a dynamic, evolving environment and continuously seeks ways to improve processes and drive efficiencies.
A passion for innovation and a focus on delivering high-quality results are at the core of your work style. You are proactive, solutions-oriented, and committed to driving change and continuous improvement.
This Is Us
GPM Strategy & Governance is part of the industrial function Group Product Management (GPM) which is the fusion point where Group strategy meets the needs of the brands and the capabilities of solution development. GPM Strategy & Governance are leading the functional strategy of GPM and is responsible for TRATON Product Governance landscape. We ensure that GPM has the means to operate efficiently by providing a sound management system and supports GPM management team in various strategic projects.
TRATON AB Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania/TRATON also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-13. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Johan Duintjer, Head Of Processes johan.duintjer@se.traton.com
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
Head Of Processes
Johan Duintjer johan.duintjer@se.traton.com
9256049