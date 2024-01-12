Process Developer
2024-01-12
Company Description
IKEA Supply Services is part of INTER IKEA and is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development is going into the next phase of a great journey. By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development agenda into one organization, embedding process and the development and management of digital solutions into the business, we create the best preconditions for meeting the future with the right competences and business capabilities.
By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
SCD's mission is to design & secure the preconditions for a world class supply chain, run and improve everyday solutions, keep together and optimize the development and innovation agenda.
We are now looking for a Process Developer within area Procurement Development, Supply Chain Development. The position is based in Älmhult, Sweden or Warsaw, Poland.
About Area Procurement Development
SCD Procurement Development is part of Supply Chain Development. In SCD Procurement Development we develop and embed processes and solutions to support throughout the whole life cycle partnership with a supplier, from potential cooperation to the end of joint business. This comprises all major activities such as acquisition, price management, durability and quality, including deviation & claim management. Our support, covering IT tools and adaptation to legal compliance as well as our own rules and regulations, is directed to all IKEA supply units.
About Supplier Information team
You would be working in Supplier Information, one of SCD Procurement Development's departments where we develop lean processes and innovative solutions to secure a single source of information about IKEA Supply partners in the area of business / action plan process, responsible sourcing and quality compliance. We support business decision making and collaboration between our business teams and the IKEA Supply partners in order to ensure cost efficiency and end user satisfaction."
Job Description
As a Process Developer you will create sustainable customer value, growth and profitability for IKEA by leading and contributing to the company processes development; how we work, lead and organize, with process orientation as the starting-point.
As Process Developer you will be responsible for:
• Identify and propose process/sub process design and/or improvement initiatives and
prepare basis for decisions
• Gather, understand and analyze business benefit of identified process improvement
potentials
• Support implementation and establishment of the process including identifying
competence development needs
• Facilitate and push the implementation of way of working with process oriented business development in IKEA
• Lead, manage and/or support process improvement projects (incl IT tools). Interact with related functions and matrixes in the development of the solution
• Secure consistency and interdependencies in the process development towards other
connected processes
• Improve, develop & keep process documentation up to date according to defined
framework (process maps, working methods, task descriptions, measurement specifications, learning material, ...)
• Secure follow up of process performance according to set KPI's
• Participate in external networks for benchmarking and to enhance knowledge in relevant processes
Qualifications
You are a strong business person with a passion for process work, with energy to simplify way of working! We see that you are highly driven by development and constantly being on the way. You dare to think differently and you have an agile approach and adapt as we go.
You are interested in process way of working, digitalization and finding new ways of working and are highly motivated to do this by leading business through people and collaborate and interact with different stakeholders.
You have proven experience and knowledge or willingness to develop yourself in:
• The specific processes, organizations and business in the field of work
• The IKEA value chain, the process landscape and the IKEA organization
• Process development, improvement methods/tools and practical experience of process development
• Cost/benefit and how to affect its result through process development
• Change management
• Lean manufacturing, Six sigma, IPS, etc
As a person you have:
• Strong analytical skills, planning skills, tactical capability, clarity in communication, ability to take the lead around given responsibilities
• Ability to listen to and understand the needs of the business. Both in the everyday needs, but also translate future plans and strategies into development plans or initiatives
• Positive team player spirit and you can secure that development is synchronized both within a project but also across other development areas
• Positive attitude, self-going, persistent and motivated by taking on challenges
• Experience of and inspired by leading and dealing with change
• Understanding of IKEA way of working, business model and total cost approach
Additional information
We welcome all applications. Submit your application, CV and letter of motivation, online via our recruitment system SmartRecruiters no later than 26th of January.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Ioannis Charalampidis at ioannis.charalampidis@inter.ikea.com
. About recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Ellinor Asschier at Ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com
